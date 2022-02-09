Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2022 Tamil Nadu CM seeks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM seeks PM Modi's intervention in release of 29 fishermen from Sri Lanka

ANI
Published Feb 9, 2022, 9:17 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 9:17 am IST
In a letter to PM Modi, Stalin said the incident has come as a rude shock to the people of the state
Stalin said that 29 fishermen, including 11 detained, were arrested till now. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Stalin said that 29 fishermen, including 11 detained, were arrested till now. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the immediate release of 29 Indian fishermen and their 79 fishing boats.

The Chief Minister while drawing the Prime Minister's attention to the third instance of arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy within a span of a few weeks.

 

In a letter to PM Modi, he said the incident has come as a rude shock to the people of the state.

"In this latest instance of high-handedness, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen who set sail for fishing on 7-2-2022 in three boats bearing registration No.IND-TN-10-MM-382, IND-TN-10-MM-106, INDTN-10-MM-448 and were taken to Mayilatti Naval Base, Sri Lanka," said Stalin.

Stalin said that 29 fishermen, including 11 detained, were arrested till now and 79 fishing boats have been impounded by the Lankan authorities.

 

"I had hoped that my repeated requests would bring about a positive change in the hostile environment created for the fishermen of Palk bay districts of Tamil Nadu while fishing in the traditional waters. Unfortunately, there are no signs of abatement of such instances of apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen so far. Taking a larger view of the subject, I sincerely consider that the issue deserves more serious attention and diplomatic remedies are found at the appropriate level," he said.

He further said that the numerous instances of the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, especially in the recent past warrant a strong and coordinated response by the Government of India at the highest level.

 

"The issue of frequent harassment and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen is an abrogation of their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay area. This is not just a livelihood issue of thousands of our fisherfolk, but also a persistent threat to their lives on sea and a challenge to the rights of our fishermen to fish in the traditional waters," Stalin said in a letter.

Stalin said that the recent developments are taking a larger social and political dimension in the regional fabric and I see a need for an immediate and brisk involvement of our diplomatic channels to settle it on a long-term basis.

 

...
Tags: fishermen detained, tamil nadu fishermen arrested
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Jaishankar to participate in Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on Feb 11 in Melbourne

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Indian Army Southern Command has rescued the stranded trekker to safety from the dangerous cliff, across the treacherous rocky mountain face. (Twitter/@IaSouthern)

Army rescues Kerala youth trapped in mountain cleft for two days

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)

PM Modi insulted people of Telangana: Revanth Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka on boil over hijab, schools, colleges given 3-day holiday

Muslim students hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP/Altaf Qadri)

Arunachal Pradesh avalanche: Bodies of 7 soldiers found after two days

The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing. (Representational image: PTI)

PM says family-run parties biggest threat to democracy, slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

India reports single-day rise of over 67,000 Covid cases, active cases below 10 lakh

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Views of experts to be taken on vaccination for children below 15 years: Mandaviya

A health worker inoculates a dose of the Covaxin vaccine to a student during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, at Mount Carmel High School in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->