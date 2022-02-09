Tamil Nadu CM seeks PM Modi's intervention in release of 29 fishermen from Sri Lanka

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to secure the immediate release of 29 Indian fishermen and their 79 fishing boats.

The Chief Minister while drawing the Prime Minister's attention to the third instance of arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy within a span of a few weeks.

In a letter to PM Modi, he said the incident has come as a rude shock to the people of the state.

"In this latest instance of high-handedness, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen who set sail for fishing on 7-2-2022 in three boats bearing registration No.IND-TN-10-MM-382, IND-TN-10-MM-106, INDTN-10-MM-448 and were taken to Mayilatti Naval Base, Sri Lanka," said Stalin.

Stalin said that 29 fishermen, including 11 detained, were arrested till now and 79 fishing boats have been impounded by the Lankan authorities.

"I had hoped that my repeated requests would bring about a positive change in the hostile environment created for the fishermen of Palk bay districts of Tamil Nadu while fishing in the traditional waters. Unfortunately, there are no signs of abatement of such instances of apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen so far. Taking a larger view of the subject, I sincerely consider that the issue deserves more serious attention and diplomatic remedies are found at the appropriate level," he said.

He further said that the numerous instances of the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, especially in the recent past warrant a strong and coordinated response by the Government of India at the highest level.

"The issue of frequent harassment and arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen is an abrogation of their traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay area. This is not just a livelihood issue of thousands of our fisherfolk, but also a persistent threat to their lives on sea and a challenge to the rights of our fishermen to fish in the traditional waters," Stalin said in a letter.

Stalin said that the recent developments are taking a larger social and political dimension in the regional fabric and I see a need for an immediate and brisk involvement of our diplomatic channels to settle it on a long-term basis.