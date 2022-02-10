Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2022 City students protes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

City students protest against Hijab ban in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Students from the Nizamia Tibbi college in the Old City on Wednesday staged a silent protest inside the college premises
Muslim women holding placards in solidarity with Muslim girl students of Karnataka over 'hijab' issue, at Eidgah Ujale Shah at Saidabad, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)
 Muslim women holding placards in solidarity with Muslim girl students of Karnataka over 'hijab' issue, at Eidgah Ujale Shah at Saidabad, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Students from the Nizamia Tibbi college in the Old City on Wednesday staged a silent protest inside the college premises against the decision of the Karnataka government to ban Hijab.

Meanwhile, students from Anwar-ul-Uloom college took out a protest rally on Mallepally road, raising `we support hijab`… `awaaz do hum Ek hai’ slogans.

 

“Hijab is in our culture and nobody can stop us from wearing Hijab.  We need to focus on education and not get influenced by political organizations, which disturb communal harmony,” Naila Fatima, a student said. What they did in Karnataka is a direct attack on one’s religious sentiments, she said.

“People from all other communities are aware of our reverence for Hijab, which is mandated for Muslim women,” said Syed Nooruddin Ahmed, a religious leader said.

Colleges should not entertain activities that can adversely impact educational progress, he said.

 

...
Tags: nizamia tibbi college, silent protest, karnataka government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The number of active cases currently stands at 19,850. The number of tests conducted was less from the previous day’s 69,892 to 61,573. (Representational Image/ AFP)

New Covid cases in state drop to below 1,000

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC Image)

KCR churns out plans to keep TRS on limelight

Huge money is changing hands either for transfer or to avoid transfer in Andhra Pradesh. (DC file Image)

Huge bribes in transfer of health personnel in AP

BJP leader D.K. Aruna. (Photo: Facebook)

Cases filed against Aruna's daughter under SC, ST Atrocities Act



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka on boil over hijab, schools, colleges given 3-day holiday

Muslim students hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP/Altaf Qadri)

Udupi college allows students wearing Hijab - but to be seated in separate classrooms

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports single-day rise of over 67,000 Covid cases, active cases below 10 lakh

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Arunachal Pradesh avalanche: Bodies of 7 soldiers found after two days

The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->