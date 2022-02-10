City students protest against Hijab ban in Karnataka

Muslim women holding placards in solidarity with Muslim girl students of Karnataka over 'hijab' issue, at Eidgah Ujale Shah at Saidabad, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Students from the Nizamia Tibbi college in the Old City on Wednesday staged a silent protest inside the college premises against the decision of the Karnataka government to ban Hijab.

Meanwhile, students from Anwar-ul-Uloom college took out a protest rally on Mallepally road, raising `we support hijab`… `awaaz do hum Ek hai’ slogans.

“Hijab is in our culture and nobody can stop us from wearing Hijab. We need to focus on education and not get influenced by political organizations, which disturb communal harmony,” Naila Fatima, a student said. What they did in Karnataka is a direct attack on one’s religious sentiments, she said.

“People from all other communities are aware of our reverence for Hijab, which is mandated for Muslim women,” said Syed Nooruddin Ahmed, a religious leader said.

Colleges should not entertain activities that can adversely impact educational progress, he said.