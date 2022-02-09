Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2022 AP teachers demand 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP teachers demand 27 per cent fitment, revision of HRA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Government teachers are chalking out an action plan to press for their major demands like 27 per cent fitment
The teachers want a meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss their demands directly with him to avoid any misinterpretation. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The teachers want a meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss their demands directly with him to avoid any misinterpretation. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Vijayawada: Government teachers are chalking out an action plan to press for their major demands like 27 per cent fitment, same as the interim relief, an upward revision of HRA with 12 per cent minimum slab, abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and gratuity.

The teachers claim that they have support for their demands from nearly nine lakh teachers, contract and outsourcing employees and pensioners, following the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC)

 

The PRC Struggle Committee and the ministers’ committee had on February 5 come to an agreement on pay and benefits of government staff. However,a section of employees, teachers and other stakeholders is holding out, stating that they were not happy with the terms of the agreement.

Several teachers unions’ leaders quit the Steering Committee to protest its unilateral approach on Tuesday. The teachers want a meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss their demands directly with him to avoid any misinterpretation.

 

AP United Teachers Federation general secretary K.S.S. Prasad said, “We appeal to the CM to consider our demands as they are acceptable to all employees, teachers and pensioners as it will result in a considerable increase in our wages and pensions and help us to extend all support to the government to implement its schemes wholeheartedly.”

The teachers claim that nearly 400 of their colleagues succumbed to Covid-19 while attending to the Nadu-Nedu programme while about 700 died of Covid-19 after attending to election work.

Meanwhile, the teachers while continuing their protest by attending schools wearing black badges held talks seeking support from other teacher unions, employees and pensioners.

 

AP United Teachers Federation (APUTF) president N. Venkateswarlu said, “We have called for a round table meeting with all stakeholders to discuss the PRC issue in Vijayawada on February 12. We will form a joint action committee (JAC) and will come up with an action plan on how to go about realising our demands on February 14. We want justice for all with regard to revised pay scales and pensions.”

The APUTF leaders expressed concern that police were collecting details of employees and teachers taking part in the stir and asking them to come to the police stations for inquiry. They said that such threats were meant to dilute the movement.

 

...
Tags: government teachers, contributory pension scheme (cps), gratuity, pay revision commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 09 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Union Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others release 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra', ahead of state assembly elections, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP woos Uttar Pradesh: Free power for farmers; 10-yr jail for love jihad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi attacks Congress, says it's 'hijacked' by 'urban Naxals'

The bench also directed the government to furnish details of pathetic and precarious conditions prevailing in government schools spread across the state. (Representational Image/ PTI)

High Court seeks report on plight of government schools in Telangana

The Army had launched a search and rescue operation on Sunday after the soldiers went missing. (Representational image: PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh avalanche: Bodies of 7 soldiers found after two days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka on boil over hijab, schools given 3-day holiday

Karnataka High Court also appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquility and said only some mischievous people were keeping the issue burning. (Representational Image/ PTI)

PM says family-run parties biggest threat to democracy, slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

India reports single-day rise of over 67,000 Covid cases, active cases below 10 lakh

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Views of experts to be taken on vaccination for children below 15 years: Mandaviya

A health worker inoculates a dose of the Covaxin vaccine to a student during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, at Mount Carmel High School in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AFP/File)

PM Modi hits out at Congress for arrogance, blind criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->