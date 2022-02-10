Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2022 Chintamani Natakam b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chintamani Natakam ban: AP HC objects to implead petitions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2022, 12:12 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2022, 6:59 am IST
Petitioner’s counsel Umesh informed HC that a ban on the exhibition of the play would deprive thousands of artists of their livelihood
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo: AP High court website)
 Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo: AP High court website)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has raised its objection to the filing of several implead petitions on an exhibition of the Chintamani Natakam and said. “We might not be able to take up hearing on the main petition if we continue getting more petitions.”

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashanth Mishra and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy was hearing a petition challenging the state government’s ban on the exhibition of Chintamani Natakam.

 

Senior advocate Vedula Venkataramana told the court that an implead petition has been filed. He sought the court’s permission to argue the case, saying that a character in the play was undermining the importance of the Arya Vysya community. “Please admit me as a respondent.”

Advocates Ravikumar and Saikumar told the court that they too filed implead petitions separately on behalf of Arya Vysyas and that they too be admitted as respondents in the case.

The court raised objection to the filing of too many implead petitions and wondered, if so, when it could take up hearing on the main petition. Senior advocate Venkataramana told the court that as they filed the first implead petition, it should be accepted for hearing.

 

However, the court said if other implead petitions are withdrawn, it would allow the first implead petition for hearing. Accordingly, the two advocates said they were withdrawing their implead petitions.

Petitioner’s counsel Umesh Chandra submitted that the Chintamani play was being exhibited for more than 100 years and wondered how the whole play could be banned now on the ground that an objection has been raised against a character.

He informed the court that a ban on the exhibition of the play would deprive thousands of artists of their livelihood.

 

The court said no one should make a living by hurting the sentiments of a section of the people. It issued a direction to serve notices to the respondents and posted the case for next hearing after two weeks.

...
Tags: chintamani natakam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days

TRS MP K.R. Suresh Reddy (ANI)

TRS slams food subsidy cuts: '90 crore poor ignored in Budget'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar not mandatory on CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination, Centre to Supreme Court

A health worker inoculates a student with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised students aged above 18 years of age, at a Government Degree College in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP)

China, Pakistan warned: Don't meddle over J&K, India's affairs

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

Karnataka on boil over hijab, schools, colleges given 3-day holiday

Muslim students hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP/Altaf Qadri)

Udupi college allows students wearing Hijab - but to be seated in separate classrooms

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports single-day rise of over 67,000 Covid cases, active cases below 10 lakh

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->