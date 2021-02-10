Janatha Bazaars to provide quality items at lower prices: CM Jagan

The chief minister held a review meeting on agricultural activities on Tuesday and advised officials to ensure that various laws brought forward by the state for the benefit of farmers are strictly adhered to. (Representational Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the state government would set up Janatha Bazaars to provide quality consumer goods at prices lower than the market rates.

The chief minister held a review meeting on agricultural activities on Tuesday and advised officials to ensure that various laws brought forward by the state for the benefit of farmers are strictly adhered to.

During the meeting held at the camp office here, the CM said the Janatha Bazars can be set up on an area of 500 to 5,000 sqft. Janata Bazaars would cover a population of 5,000 in the first phase and buildings should be constructed. Quality items should be available in these outlets at lower prices.

The CM said farmers should get minimum support price for their produce and items of daily use should be made available to consumers at lower prices, benefitting both farmers and consumers.

Jagan said officials must take steps to support farmers and ensure they are not cheated. “Let us set up special police stations for farmers.” The police department should coordinate with the agriculture department. Awareness should be created among tenant farmers under the Polambadi programme on cultivator rights Acts and ensure that they won't have any problem with the crop cultivator rights card; and the posters with this information should be displayed on boards at RBKs.”

The CM said hoardings should be placed at RBKs, village clinics and village secretariats with details of services being provided so that awareness will be created among the people. “Take steps for setting up an insurance company on behalf of the government for crop insurance and a special officer should be appointed for it.”

Jagan asked officials to ensure release of insurance money for Kharif 2020–21. He also ordered release of the first tranche of Rytu Bharosa Scheme in May. Special focus should be laid on organic farming and the crops should be purchased under RBKs, the CM said, and added that regular monitoring should be done.

The message that millers should come directly to RBKs to buy the crop should be strongly conveyed, the CM said, and reviewed the progress of the AP Amul Project and the setting up of Aqua hubs. He also reviewed fund pooling and the setting up of the multipurpose facility centres.

Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, agriculture department special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, marketing and co-operation department special secretary Y Madhusudanreddy, agriculture marketing commissioner PS Pradyumna, AP DDC MD Ahmad babu and others were present.