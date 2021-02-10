Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2021 Janatha Bazaars to p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Janatha Bazaars to provide quality items at lower prices: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 12:47 am IST
The CM said farmers should get MSP for their produce and items of daily use should be made available to consumers at lower prices
The chief minister held a review meeting on agricultural activities on Tuesday and advised officials to ensure that various laws brought forward by the state for the benefit of farmers are strictly adhered to. (Representational Image/DC)
 The chief minister held a review meeting on agricultural activities on Tuesday and advised officials to ensure that various laws brought forward by the state for the benefit of farmers are strictly adhered to. (Representational Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the state government would set up Janatha Bazaars to provide quality consumer goods at prices lower than the market rates.

The chief minister held a review meeting on agricultural activities on Tuesday and advised officials to ensure that various laws brought forward by the state for the benefit of farmers are strictly adhered to.

 

During the meeting held at the camp office here, the CM said the Janatha Bazars can be set up on an area of 500 to 5,000 sqft. Janata Bazaars would cover a population of 5,000 in the first phase and buildings should be constructed. Quality items should be available in these outlets at lower prices.

The CM said farmers should get minimum support price for their produce and items of daily use should be made available to consumers at lower prices, benefitting both farmers and consumers.

Jagan said officials must take steps to support farmers and ensure they are not cheated. “Let us set up special police stations for farmers.” The police department should coordinate with the agriculture department. Awareness should be created among tenant farmers under the Polambadi programme on cultivator rights Acts and ensure that they won't have any problem with the crop cultivator rights card; and the posters with this information should be displayed on boards at RBKs.”

 

The CM said hoardings should be placed at RBKs, village clinics and village secretariats with details of services being provided so that awareness will be created among the people. “Take steps for setting up an insurance company on behalf of the government for crop insurance and a special officer should be appointed for it.”

Jagan asked officials to ensure release of insurance money for Kharif 2020–21. He also ordered release of the first tranche of Rytu Bharosa Scheme in May. Special focus should be laid on organic farming and the crops should be purchased under RBKs, the CM said, and added that regular monitoring should be done.

 

The message that millers should come directly to RBKs to buy the crop should be strongly conveyed, the CM said, and reviewed the progress of the AP Amul Project and the setting up of Aqua hubs. He also reviewed fund pooling and the setting up of the multipurpose facility centres.

Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy, agriculture department special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, marketing and co-operation department special secretary Y Madhusudanreddy, agriculture marketing commissioner PS Pradyumna, AP DDC MD Ahmad babu and others were present.

 

...
Tags: chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, ap janatha bazaars, msp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The court inquired whether the state government was having any objection if the SEC intended to use the app developed by it. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Andhra Pradesh HC directs SEC not to use eWatch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan distances himself from Sharmila on Telangana party

Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls completed peacefully, pictureused for representational purposesonly (Image source: PTI

AP records turnout of voters at 81.67 pc in gram panchayat polls in phase-1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's younger sister Y S Sharmila. (DC Image)

CM Jagan's sister YS Sharmila holds talks over future political plans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI

Deep Sidhu arrested in Republic Day Red Fort incident

Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads

Farmers shout slogans blocking a highway during a roadblock-protest, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 6, 2021. (AFP)

Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Image source: PTI)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham