Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2021 Deep Sidhu arrested ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Deep Sidhu arrested in Republic Day Red Fort incident

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2021, 11:35 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2021, 11:35 am IST
The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest
Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)
 Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)

New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, who was wanted in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, has been arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

 

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag was also hoisted.

...
Tags: republic day violence, actor deep sidhu, red fort incident on republic day, deep sidhu arrested
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Polling officials making arrangements at the poling stations ahead of the first phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections at Tenali division in Guntur district on Monday. (DC image)

First phase of AP Panchayat elections underway

The government's state budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year had allocated just 6.69% of the total outlay to the education sector, making it the state’s lowest ever in terms of percentage.(Representational Photo:DC)

Education budget downsized by 20 per cent in TS

The TRS chief remained silent even after Sanjay ridiculed his last trip to New Delhi, which he said was a desperate attempt to please the national leadership. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR remains on backfoot against BJP, hints ‘all set’ at top

Though KCR did not refer to which new party he was talking about, all TRS leaders at the meeting seemed to understand instantly what he was alluding to, given the recent widespread speculations that YSR’s daughter was planning to launch her own party in Telangana soon. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR’s badinage on Jagan’s sister: New party? Is it easy?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered, 171 missing

Military aircraft, including MI 17, have conducted six sorties to transport rescued people from the site. — PTI

First phase of AP Panchayat elections underway

Polling officials making arrangements at the poling stations ahead of the first phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections at Tenali division in Guntur district on Monday. (DC image)

Toll climbs to 14 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing

Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (PTI)

Education budget downsized by 20 per cent in TS

The government's state budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year had allocated just 6.69% of the total outlay to the education sector, making it the state’s lowest ever in terms of percentage.(Representational Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham