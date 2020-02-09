Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 Women decision-maker ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Women decision-makers: Kejriwal riposté to Smriti

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:27 am IST
Irani took a swipe at Mr. Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a special appeal to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice. Ms. Irani took a swipe at Mr. Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

“Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes),” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet minutes before polling to the Delhi Assembly began.

 

To this, Ms. Irani retorted, “Don’t you consider women so capable that they could decide themselves who to vote for?” She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women.

Mr. Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. “And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family’s choice for votes. After all they have to run their household (sic),” he added.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, smriti irani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


