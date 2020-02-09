Two women marry each other in Odisha

Taking their love to another height and attempting to put all the dissents to rest, one of them opted for a sex change operation in July last year to be reassigned as a man.

Bhubaneswar: Two women of tribal-dominated Malkangiri district in Odisha have got married after falling in love with each other for quite some time. What is more surprising is that one of the two women went to the extent of undergoing a sex reassignment surgery to marry her female partner. Though ‘unusual’ for a district like Malkangiri, which is considered as one of the backward regions of the state, the wedding was solemnized as per Hindu rituals in the presence of families from both sides as well as local residents.

It was love-at-first-sight for both the women when they met in Bhubaneswar a few years ago. After being in love for quite some time, the two decided to take their relationship to the next level and join in wedlock. However, the path was not easy for the two had to struggle through several disapproving eyes.

Taking their love to another height and attempting to put all the dissents to rest, one of them opted for a sex change operation in July last year to be reassigned as a man. After the successful surgery conducted in Delhi, the couple tied the nuptial knot with blessings of both of their family members sending a message that ‘love always finds its way’.