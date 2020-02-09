Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 Taapsee slams troll ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Taapsee slams troll for ‘non-Delhite’ jibe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:25 am IST
A social media user criticised the actor for not getting her name transferred to the voting list in Mumbai, where she works as an actor.
Taapsee Pannu and her family members show their finger marked with indelible ink.
 Taapsee Pannu and her family members show their finger marked with indelible ink.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday blasted a social media user who targeted her for casting vote in Delhi Assembly elections even after shifting to Mumbai for work.

Taapsee, who is looking forward to the release of her film Thappad, posted a picture with her family on Twitter after casting the vote and urging her fans to do the same.

 

A social media user criticised the actor for not getting her name transferred to the voting list in Mumbai, where she works as an actor. “Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it’s been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too (sic),” the comment read.

In a lengthy reply, Taapsee said no one had the right to question her citizenship as she is “more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don't contribute.”

“I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi... Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours and your contribution to it,” she said in her tweet.

...
Tags: bollywood, taapsee pannu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indira Gandhi’s statue vandalised in West Bengal

Taking their love to another height and attempting to put all the dissents to rest, one of them opted for a sex change operation in July last year to be reassigned as a man.

Two women marry each other in Odisha

For, Gaurav, an employee of Star Cruise, could not arrive in Mangaluru on Friday for his wedding on February 10 as the cruise-liner remained anchored near Hong Kong with the authorities undertaking repeated screening of all employees and others onboard.

Coronavirus: Wedding in Mangaluru delayed

Protest against the move to cut trees in Bengaluru on Saturday. The agitators are demanding immediate stay on the decision.(Photo:

8,500 trees to face axe in Bengaluru to ease traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Exit polls see Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal

First-time voters prioritise jobs over freebies

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her son Raihan Vadra at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area of New Delhi on Saturday.

GHMC votes against Citizenship Amendment Act

GHMC

Women decision-makers: Kejriwal riposté to Smriti

Smriti Irani

Hope Sri Lanka will fulfil wish of Tamil people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after a joint statement at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham