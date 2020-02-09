Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 Shaheen Bagh Protest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shaheen Bagh Protesters vote in batches

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Shaheen Bagh women wanted the anti-CAA agitation to remain unaffected.
Protestor show their ink-marked fingers near Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Saturday.
 Protestor show their ink-marked fingers near Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi: On a sit-in for nearly two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday amid heavy security so that the agitation remains unaffected. While some of the women voted in the morning, others went in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening.

Some voters complained about deletion of their names from the voters list. “A few voters could not cast their votes in Shaheen Bagh under the Okhla constituency as their names were either found deleted or incorrect in the voters list,” said a poll official.

 

Shaheen Bagh, in southeast Delhi, has a sizeable Muslim population and has turned into a political battlefield between AAP and BJP. “Nearly every political party was trying to polarize the election by using our name in some way or the other but we see everything. We were determined to cast our vote after seeing the political scenario which has hit a new low,” said Huzefa a first-time voter.

“We started our day knowing that it will be of double importance for us. There were some elders who were in a dilemma whether to vote or not but we urged them to come out as it is crucial for our democracy hence, every one here is voting,” she said. After casting her vote, Najma said, “I am voting for India and its Constitution. We are all citizens of India and people should come out and vote. This election almost every politician irrespective of their party shifted from the real issues like development, health and education to communalism which directly hits the basic essence of Babashahab’s Constitution.”

Amzad Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting, said, “I stayed at home to let the women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them at Shaheen Bagh I voted to secure democracy. Our agitation was about a human issue but  was turned into a poll issue to serve selfish interests”. Waheeda Khan, another resident of Shaheen Bagh said, “The women here had decided a day before voting that some of them would go out for voting in the morning, while others will stay ack for chores. The others will go in the afternoon,” she said.

...
Tags: shaheen bagh, caa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indira Gandhi’s statue vandalised in West Bengal

Taking their love to another height and attempting to put all the dissents to rest, one of them opted for a sex change operation in July last year to be reassigned as a man.

Two women marry each other in Odisha

For, Gaurav, an employee of Star Cruise, could not arrive in Mangaluru on Friday for his wedding on February 10 as the cruise-liner remained anchored near Hong Kong with the authorities undertaking repeated screening of all employees and others onboard.

Coronavirus: Wedding in Mangaluru delayed

Protest against the move to cut trees in Bengaluru on Saturday. The agitators are demanding immediate stay on the decision.(Photo:

8,500 trees to face axe in Bengaluru to ease traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Exit polls see Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal

First-time voters prioritise jobs over freebies

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her son Raihan Vadra at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area of New Delhi on Saturday.

GHMC votes against Citizenship Amendment Act

GHMC

Women decision-makers: Kejriwal riposté to Smriti

Smriti Irani

Hope Sri Lanka will fulfil wish of Tamil people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after a joint statement at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham