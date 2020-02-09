N Chandrababu Naidu skips visit to NTR Bhavan

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in Hyderabad late Friday night, was confined to his residence on Saturday and skipped visiting NTR Bhavan.

Usually every Friday, Naidu comes to Hyderabad and spends some time in NTR Bhavan on Saturdays and discuss with party leaders. The NTR Bhavan sent a message on Friday that Naidu will visit NTR Bhavan at 3 pm on Saturday, but in the late night sent another message that Naidu visit to NTR Bhavan has been cancelled. It may be recalled that IT raids are continuing on the houses and offices of close associates of Mr Naidu. After the Assembly election defeat, Mr Naidu is spending the weekends in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, income-tax searches continued for the third day on offices and residences of Mr Naidu’s former PS P. Srinivasa Rao and Kadapa TD president R. Srinivasula Reddy. TD sources said some party leaders met Mr Naidu at his residence on Saturday evening.