Indira Gandhi’s statue vandalised in West Bengal

Berhampore: Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s statue was vandalised by a gang of miscreants in Murshidabad. The incident, which took place at Dayanagar area in Berhampore, came to light on Saturday morning. The district Congress workers sat in a dharna to protest the vandalism.

Berhampore Town Congress president Kartik Saha alleged, “In the morning we came to know that the statue of late PM Indira Gandhi has been ransacked. It was defaced by miscreants at midnight. We informed our Berhampore MP and Congress parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Choudhury. He directed us to protest the incident and we started a dharna.”

The district Congress leaders blamed the Trinamul Congress for the vandalism alleging that the miscreants were backed by the ruling party to create disturbances ahead of the Berhampore Municip-ality Election. However the Trinamul denied the allegation.