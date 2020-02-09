Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 First-time voters pr ...
First-time voters prioritise jobs over freebies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan, Arvind Kejriwal’s son Pulkit debut as voters.
 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her son Raihan Vadra at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area of New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi : “Ballot over bullets” and “jobs over freebies” were among the priorities for many of the first-time voters who queued up at polling booths, excited to exercise their franchise.

Also among the first-time voters were Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra, who debuted on Saturday as a voter as well as media magnet in his outing during the Delhi election with his mother and father Robert Vadra. He turned 18 last year but could not vote in the national election.

 

“It was a nice feeling to finally take part in the democratic process. I missed the last election due to exams. Everyone should exercise their right to vote,” he said as Priyanka Gandhi redirected reporters’ questions at her son and let him respond.

What did he vote for? “I’ve lived here all my life. I’d like to see my city developed and up there with all the best cities in the world. I voted obviously, for the people,” replied Raihan.

As reporters asked him to name one big problem that a new government should address, even his mother grinned and waited for his reply. “I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students. For me it’s essential,” said the teen.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s son Pulkit also voted for the first time on Satur. He was asked whether he believed his father would be Chief Minister again. “Whoever people choose will become the chief minister of Delhi,” said young Pulkit, cautiously.

Mr. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is virtually in a direct contest with the BJP in this election.

The Congress, after a listless campaign by its top leadership, is not expected by many to be anything but a distant third, unless it pulls off a miracle.

...
