Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 Fairness cream unfai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fairness cream unfair; firms to pay penalty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 9, 2020, 5:23 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 5:23 am IST
Fines up to Rs 50 lakh and jail terms up to five years being welcomed across city.
Beauty product companies seek endorsement by movie stars or beauty queens and create a false sense of beauty.
 Beauty product companies seek endorsement by movie stars or beauty queens and create a false sense of beauty.

Hyderabad: The Centre’s recent move to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objec-tionable Advertisements Act, 1954), to control wrongful advertising of products claiming medicinal or/and cosmetic outcomes by imposing fines of up to Rs 50 lakh (as well as jail terms of up to five years), has been welcomed across the city.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry proposed a draft amendment to the Remedies Act, against magic remedies and drugs promoting fair skin, preventing premature ageing and graying, and increasing brain capacity among others.
In the draft Bill, advertisements of medicines and products purported to cure any of the 78 ‘diseases’ or ‘disorders’, listed under the Act will be prohibited.

 

Beauty product companies seek endorsement by movie stars or beauty queens and create a false sense of beauty. “Manipulation and misinformation is everywhere — even health products are not spared,” said medical practitioner Murli K. “Basically most South Indians have dark skin and dark hair. These traits or features are a product of a complex mix of genetic, nutritional and other environmental factors. There is no single gene that determines a person’s height or the colour and texture of his or her skin and hair.” Dr S.R. Sukumar, a skincare specialist, warned of adverse effects of using fairness and other dubious skin care products. “These products have steroids which cause more harm than good. Prolonged usage can cause skin atrophy (death of skin). The companies are exploiting gullible people, and most people fall prey to these advertisements. This is a good move by the government. This Act will stop the misguiding of the general public.”  The Ministry said the amendment is being made in order to keep pace with changing times and technology. It has been decided to solicit suggestions/comments/objections from the public/ stakeholders with regard to the draft Bill. They may be forwarded within 45 days from the issue of this notice.

...
Tags: health and family welfare ministry, fairness
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pradeep Nath of the Visakha Society for Protection and Care of Animals said trawlers were violating the Marine Fisheries Regulation Act by not using the Turtle Excluder Device (TED.

Trawlers butcher turtles, ignore excluder device

Earlier, it sought to conduct 48-hour sit-in protest at any place in and around Darushifa, Eidgah Mir Alam or Eidgah Bilali, Masab Tank.

Hyderabad police stall CAA stir again

The society’s secretary said they had hired a team to catch the cats, as they were defecating in the garden.

Stray cats killed in gated colony kills

The issue came to light after the first eloped woman’s brother on Friday lodged a missing complaint at Bangiriposi police station in Mayurbhanj.

2 youths flee after swapping spouses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Exit polls see Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal

First-time voters prioritise jobs over freebies

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her son Raihan Vadra at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area of New Delhi on Saturday.

GHMC votes against Citizenship Amendment Act

GHMC

Women decision-makers: Kejriwal riposté to Smriti

Smriti Irani

Hope Sri Lanka will fulfil wish of Tamil people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after a joint statement at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham