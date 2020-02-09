Fairness cream unfair; firms to pay penalty

Hyderabad: The Centre’s recent move to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objec-tionable Advertisements Act, 1954), to control wrongful advertising of products claiming medicinal or/and cosmetic outcomes by imposing fines of up to Rs 50 lakh (as well as jail terms of up to five years), has been welcomed across the city.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry proposed a draft amendment to the Remedies Act, against magic remedies and drugs promoting fair skin, preventing premature ageing and graying, and increasing brain capacity among others.

In the draft Bill, advertisements of medicines and products purported to cure any of the 78 ‘diseases’ or ‘disorders’, listed under the Act will be prohibited.

Beauty product companies seek endorsement by movie stars or beauty queens and create a false sense of beauty. “Manipulation and misinformation is everywhere — even health products are not spared,” said medical practitioner Murli K. “Basically most South Indians have dark skin and dark hair. These traits or features are a product of a complex mix of genetic, nutritional and other environmental factors. There is no single gene that determines a person’s height or the colour and texture of his or her skin and hair.” Dr S.R. Sukumar, a skincare specialist, warned of adverse effects of using fairness and other dubious skin care products. “These products have steroids which cause more harm than good. Prolonged usage can cause skin atrophy (death of skin). The companies are exploiting gullible people, and most people fall prey to these advertisements. This is a good move by the government. This Act will stop the misguiding of the general public.” The Ministry said the amendment is being made in order to keep pace with changing times and technology. It has been decided to solicit suggestions/comments/objections from the public/ stakeholders with regard to the draft Bill. They may be forwarded within 45 days from the issue of this notice.