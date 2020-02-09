Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 Exit polls see Arvin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Exit polls see Arvind Kejriwal return

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW AND SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Feb 9, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:15 am IST
61% turnout in Delhi polls; BJP struggles to repeat LS show, Cong draws blan.
Arvind Kejriwal
 Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After two weeks of aggressive campaigning, Delhi on Saturday saw 61.5 per cent of the total 1.47 crore voters turning up to exercise their franchise for the Assembly elections. The city had witnessed the highest-ever voter turnout of 67 per cent in the 2015 Assembly polls in which Aam Aadmi Party had scripted history by winning 67 of the 70 seats.

After the polling, the exit polls predicted a major victory for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The India Today-Axis poll predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP, while the ABP-CVoter put the Delhi’s ruling party’s tally at anywhere between 49 and 63, and that of its main rival between five to 19.

 

Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress, which ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls. The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Mr Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 52-64 seats for the AAP and 6-16 for the BJP. An exit poll put out by Neta-NewsX said the AAP may win 53-57 seats and the BJP 11-17.

According to the India Today-Axis poll, the AAP is likely to get 56 per cent vote share in the Delhi Assembly polls, while the BJP, it said, is set to receive 35 per cent vote share and the Congress is likely to lag behind at 5 per cent. Contrary to what most exit polls were predicting, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh had a completely different prediction, claiming 50 seats for the BJP and 16 seats for the AAP. Parvesh, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Varma, had called Mr Kejriwal a “terrorist” during campaigning.  Later in the evening, both the AAP and the BJP called internal meetings. While the AAP discussed the security of the Electronic Voting Machines, the BJP leadership deliberated upon the possible outcome of the polls.

Mr Kejriwal held the meeting at his residence in which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Prashant Kishor, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai were present.

AAP leader Atishi, reacting to the “sweep” predicted for AAP, said that voters recognised that it’s the state government’s responsibility to provide the electorate with education, healthcare, and infrastructure facilities.

After the polling, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to congratulate party workers for their hard work, saying the election is “proof” of  “our strong and selfless relationship”.

“This election is proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin,” he tweeted.

To ensure polling goes off peacefully across the city, Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in sensitive areas of Brij Puri, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri, Khajuri Khass, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in northeast Delhi, Shahdara and other east Delhi areas.

Only 14.75 per cent voters turned up in the first three hours of voting which began at 8 am. The voter turnout, however, improved after 2 pm when people queued up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Most of the Muslim dominated constituencies reportedly recorded the highest voter turnout. While Mustafabad in northeast Delhi recorded about 67 per cent voter turnout, Matia Mahal in the Walled City that saw anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, recorded a turnout of about 66 per cent. In 2015, Mustafabad was one of the three seats won by BJP, with Jagdish Pradhan defeating two-time Congress MLA Hasan Ahmed.

Okhla, which houses Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests that was made into an aggressive poll issue by the BJP, saw 50.05 per cent turnout.
Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who are on a dharna for the past 55 days against the CAA, voted in batches so that the agitation remained unaffected.  While some of the women voted in the morning, others got their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening.

Mr Kejriwal, who along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit, voted at a polling booth in Civil Lines area, said he was hopeful that the AAP would form the government in Delhi for the third time. He said that the people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done by the AAP government. Asked whether his father could again become the chief minister, Pulkit, who voted for the first time, said, “Whoever people choose will become the chief minister of Delhi.”

As the city participated in the “festival of democracy, some citizens had to return with a heavy heart as they found their names missing from the voters list.
At Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest, some voters complained about deletion of their names from the voters list. “A few voters could not cast their votes in Shaheen Bagh under the Okhla constituency as their names were either found deleted or incorrect in the voters list,” said a poll staff on duty.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Exit polls predict easy win for AAP; high voting seen in Muslim-dominant areas

Latest From Nation

Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indira Gandhi’s statue vandalised in West Bengal

Taking their love to another height and attempting to put all the dissents to rest, one of them opted for a sex change operation in July last year to be reassigned as a man.

Two women marry each other in Odisha

For, Gaurav, an employee of Star Cruise, could not arrive in Mangaluru on Friday for his wedding on February 10 as the cruise-liner remained anchored near Hong Kong with the authorities undertaking repeated screening of all employees and others onboard.

Coronavirus: Wedding in Mangaluru delayed

Protest against the move to cut trees in Bengaluru on Saturday. The agitators are demanding immediate stay on the decision.(Photo:

8,500 trees to face axe in Bengaluru to ease traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC votes against Citizenship Amendment Act

GHMC

World's 1st bulletproof helmet against AK-47 bullets developed by Indian Army Major

Major Anoop Mishra is part of the Army's College of Military Engineering

N Chandrababu Naidu skips visit to NTR Bhavan

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Kurnool girl appeals for evacuation

Annem Jyothi, from Bheemunipadu in Koilakuntla mandal of Kurnool district, pleaded that she could be kept in isolation wards in India along with other returnees from Wuhan. This is her second video appeal in less than a week. Ms Jyothi is one of the 58 staffers of TSL Company for training in Wuhan.

Coronavirus upsets wedding plans of cruiseliner employee

Gaurav Bandera is aboard this cruiseliner, World Dream, which is docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The cruise ship with approximately 1,800 passengers remained quarantined in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Saturday. Several passengers from mainland China on a previous World Dream cruise were found to have the new coronavirus on returning home. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham