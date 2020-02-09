Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 Assam plans survey t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam plans survey to segregate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 9, 2020, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 7:44 pm IST
To set the ball rolling, a meeting of stakeholders has been called on Feb. 11
Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)
 Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: In what may trigger a fresh controversy in Assam, the BJP-led government in the state has decided to conduct a socioeconomic census from March this year to identify and segregate indigenous Muslims from those that migrated from erstwhile East Bengal, East Pakistan or present-day Bangladesh.

The Assam Minorities Development Board chairman Muminul Aowal told Deccan Chronicle that the census will cover the Goria, Moria, Desi communities and the tea tribe of Jolha, whom the state government considers indigenous (like other ethnic tribes and communities of the state).

 

The Muslim population constitutes about 34.22 per cent of the 3.55 crore population of Assam. This includes about 40 lakh indigenous Muslims. The move to conduct a survey comes at a time when the proportion of the indigenous population of Assam, which was 47 per cent in 2001, came down to 40.45 per cent in 2016 due to the influx of migrants.

Pointing out that the department would take all the stakeholders into confidence, Aowal said, “The names of indigenous Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims are the similar. As a result, the government faces a problem in identifying them for implementation of various welfare schemes. Since our government is committed to the welfare of indigenous Muslims, they should have a separate identity.”

He said preparations for the census are in the final stage. He hoped the exercise will commence “within this financial year”.

A meeting convened on February 11 by the state Minorities Development Department with various stakeholders belonging to indigenous Muslim communities will set the ball rolling for the census, which will be the first of its kind in the state, he said, adding that the state government would also be finalising the guidelines for the survey. 

The religious break-up of Assam is: Hindu 61.47 per cent, Muslim 34.22 per cent, Christian 3.74 per cent, Buddhist 0.18 per cent, Jain 0.08 per cent, other religions 0.09 per cent and ‘not stated’ 0.16 per cent.

...
Tags: assam indigenous muslims, assam bangladeshi migrants, citizenship amendment act, national register of citizens, assam minorities development department, assam minorities development board, mominul aowal, goria, moria, desi, jolha, bodo
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

ANI image

Speeding car kills three in Ghaziabad

The cargo barge which capsized at the Kakinada in the early hours of Sunday.

Crew safe after cargo barge capsizes at Kakinada port

Representational image (PTI photo)

Rural India's NEET aspirants benefit from online video classes

Airports are adding passenger screenings and taking other precautions to prevent a new virus from being spread by Chinese tourists going abroad. AP photo

No entry into India for foreigners who visited China after Jan 15



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No entry into India for foreigners who visited China after Jan 15

Airports are adding passenger screenings and taking other precautions to prevent a new virus from being spread by Chinese tourists going abroad. AP photo

Exit polls forecast Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal

First-time voters prioritise jobs over freebies

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her son Raihan Vadra at a polling station in Lodhi Estate area of New Delhi on Saturday.

GHMC votes against Citizenship Amendment Act

GHMC

Women decision-makers: Kejriwal riposté to Smriti

Smriti Irani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham