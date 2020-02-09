Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 AP govt will write t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP govt will write to Reuters on Kia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:10 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:10 am IST
The government questioned the report’s genuineness because the agency published it despite KIA Motors denying any such move.
KIA Motors Corporation logo.
 KIA Motors Corporation logo.

Vijayawada: The AP government will formally register its protest with international news agency Reuters for reporting that automobile major KIA Motors is planning to move its manufacturing facility out of the state.

A senior industries and commerce official told Deccan Chronicle that a letter to Reuters would convey the anguish the report caused and its potential damage in investment circles. “It is least expected of an agency of international repute,” said the official.

 

The government questioned the report’s genuineness because the agency published it despite KIA Motors denying any such move. “The report says KIA wants to relocate and within that report KIA officially denies relocation,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media continued to debate the Reuters report while some went to the extent of seeing a nexus between Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh and Reuters. Deputy Chief Minister Shankara Narayana also levelled allegations against the TD general secretary.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mr Lokesh ridiculed the allegations and said: “The government has come to a position to say even news reported by Reuters is fake.” He took on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who, the former said, is singularly responsible for driving away industry. “Ultimately, people will suffer,” he lamented.

On the tie-up between Reuters and GITAM University owned by a close relative, Mr Lokesh said it is an academic collaboration between the two and the TD government did not spend a rupee on it.


The TD leader expressed concern over Reliance too backing out from the proposed project in Tirupati and none other than YCP leader in Lok Sabha P Mithun Reddy terming Franklyn Templeton as a benami. He suggested that the MP should have done basic homework and studied about the financial standing and global reputation of FT.

 

...
Tags: ap government
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indira Gandhi’s statue vandalised in West Bengal

Taking their love to another height and attempting to put all the dissents to rest, one of them opted for a sex change operation in July last year to be reassigned as a man.

Two women marry each other in Odisha

For, Gaurav, an employee of Star Cruise, could not arrive in Mangaluru on Friday for his wedding on February 10 as the cruise-liner remained anchored near Hong Kong with the authorities undertaking repeated screening of all employees and others onboard.

Coronavirus: Wedding in Mangaluru delayed

Protest against the move to cut trees in Bengaluru on Saturday. The agitators are demanding immediate stay on the decision.(Photo:

8,500 trees to face axe in Bengaluru to ease traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Exit polls see Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal

GHMC votes against Citizenship Amendment Act

GHMC

World's 1st bulletproof helmet against AK-47 bullets developed by Indian Army Major

Major Anoop Mishra is part of the Army's College of Military Engineering

Kurnool girl appeals for evacuation

Annem Jyothi, from Bheemunipadu in Koilakuntla mandal of Kurnool district, pleaded that she could be kept in isolation wards in India along with other returnees from Wuhan. This is her second video appeal in less than a week. Ms Jyothi is one of the 58 staffers of TSL Company for training in Wuhan.

Coronavirus upsets wedding plans of cruiseliner employee

Gaurav Bandera is aboard this cruiseliner, World Dream, which is docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The cruise ship with approximately 1,800 passengers remained quarantined in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Saturday. Several passengers from mainland China on a previous World Dream cruise were found to have the new coronavirus on returning home. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham