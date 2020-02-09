AP govt will write to Reuters on Kia

Vijayawada: The AP government will formally register its protest with international news agency Reuters for reporting that automobile major KIA Motors is planning to move its manufacturing facility out of the state.

A senior industries and commerce official told Deccan Chronicle that a letter to Reuters would convey the anguish the report caused and its potential damage in investment circles. “It is least expected of an agency of international repute,” said the official.

The government questioned the report’s genuineness because the agency published it despite KIA Motors denying any such move. “The report says KIA wants to relocate and within that report KIA officially denies relocation,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media continued to debate the Reuters report while some went to the extent of seeing a nexus between Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh and Reuters. Deputy Chief Minister Shankara Narayana also levelled allegations against the TD general secretary.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mr Lokesh ridiculed the allegations and said: “The government has come to a position to say even news reported by Reuters is fake.” He took on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who, the former said, is singularly responsible for driving away industry. “Ultimately, people will suffer,” he lamented.

On the tie-up between Reuters and GITAM University owned by a close relative, Mr Lokesh said it is an academic collaboration between the two and the TD government did not spend a rupee on it.



The TD leader expressed concern over Reliance too backing out from the proposed project in Tirupati and none other than YCP leader in Lok Sabha P Mithun Reddy terming Franklyn Templeton as a benami. He suggested that the MP should have done basic homework and studied about the financial standing and global reputation of FT.