8,500 trees to face axe in Bengaluru to ease traffic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Feb 9, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 1:35 am IST
Jhatkaa.org has also called for proper and accessible public consultation to be held for all projects.
Protest against the move to cut trees in Bengaluru on Saturday. The agitators are demanding immediate stay on the decision.(Photo:
 Protest against the move to cut trees in Bengaluru on Saturday. The agitators are demanding immediate stay on the decision.(Photo:

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) will axe more than 8,500 trees in Bengaluru to decongest traffic in the tech corridor in the city much to the chagrin of environmentalists.

Campaigning organisation Jhatkaa.org has collected more than 2,500 signatures demanding an immediate stay on felling of trees, some of which are as old as 80 years.

 

Jhatkaa.org has also called for proper and accessible public consultation to be held for all projects.  

The existing two-lane and four-lane roads will be converted into four-lane and six-lane roads respectively along the stretch between Bannerghatta, Sarjapura, Mandur, Anekal and Whitefield. Environmen-talists point out that one of the reasons for the rise in air pollution in Bengaluru is the indiscriminate felling of trees across the city to make way for infrastructural projects.

“In just the past couple of years, air pollution has risen drastically in Bengaluru, with construction dust, garbage burning and the rise in private vehicles leading to more emissions. In the midst of this, the city's old trees are a natural buffer and their loss for development projects will lead to worsening impact of climate change, not to mention the health effects of air pollution,” the petition reads.

...
