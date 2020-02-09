Nation Current Affairs 09 Feb 2020 2 youths flee after ...
2 youths flee after swapping spouses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Feb 9, 2020, 5:35 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
The two youths along with their wives were working at a brick kiln as labourers in Balasore. They also had two children.
The issue came to light after the first eloped woman’s brother on Friday lodged a missing complaint at Bangiriposi police station in Mayurbhanj.
Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, two youths fled with each other’s spouses after falling in love. The incident was reported from Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. The two youths along with their wives were working at a brick kiln as labourers in Balasore. They also had two children.

Sources said that a labourer from Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj district was working with his wife at the brick kiln here. However, he fell in love with one of his co-workers’ wife during work. The labourer, who was deeply in love, eloped with her.  His co-worker also followed suit and fled with the woman who stayed back as his wife did not return home.

 

“We have registered a missing complaint and the matter is being probed,” the Bangiriposi police.

Tags: crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


