Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor faults Centre for Sabarimala tangle

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2019, 3:26 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 4:39 am IST
Though the issue was raised as a matter of urgent importance in Parliament again, the government did not reply.
Thiruvananthapuram: Mr Shashi Tharoor MP has flayed the central government for failing to enact a law to safeguard the rituals of Sabarimala though he had raised the issue twice in Parliament.

Minister of State for Law and Justice P.P. Chaudary had told him in Parliament on the first occasion that information was being collected and that it would be laid on the table of the House. However, this had not been done yet, Mr Tharoor said in a statement here on Friday.

 

Though the issue was raised as a matter of urgent importance in Parliament again, the government did not reply, he said.

He had asked the government to come up with legislative action to protect the freedom of religious practices and worship in tune with constitutional values. “We need to clarify the application of ‘essential religious practices’ test under Article 25 and the autonomy of religious sections denominations under Article 26. This government amended the Constitution within 48 hours to bring in the 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections. It can easily use its majority to bring in a legislative remedy for Sabarimala. If it fails to do so, I would still urge the government to at least direct its supporters to stop engaging in violence and violating the sanctity of Sabarimala,” said Mr Tharoor.

“Kerala has been deeply troubled by the Sabarimala controversy. Irresponsible parties have been trying to hijack the protests by genuine believers in a bid to reap political dividends. They have been engaging in vandalism and violence troubling the state and disturbing the sanctity of the holy abode of Lord Ayyappa. This problem can be solved either through a judicial process or a legislative action by Parliament. It is hypocrisy to indulge in protests and violence when you have the majority to pass a law,” said Mr Tharoor.

