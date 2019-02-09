Thiruvananthapuram: Entry to Pampa only from 10 am on february 12

Thiruvananthapuram: Pathanamthitta police superintendent on Friday said that entry from Nilakkal to Pamba and Sannidhanam will be allowed only from 10 a.m. on February 12 in order to ensure the safety of devotees and journalists.

Sabarimala temple will be opened for Kumba masa pooja from February 12 to 17.

The decision was taken in view of protests launched by various organisations at Pampa and Sannidhanam during the Thula masa pooja.