search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Entry to Pampa only from 10 am on february 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2019, 3:25 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 4:32 am IST
Sabarimala temple will be opened for Kumba masa pooja from February 12 to 17.
Sabarimala
 Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Pathanamthitta police superintendent on Friday said that entry from Nilakkal to Pamba and Sannidhanam will be allowed only from 10 a.m. on February 12 in order to ensure the safety of devotees and journalists.  

Sabarimala temple will be opened for Kumba masa pooja from February 12 to 17.

 

The decision was taken in view of protests launched by various organisations at Pampa and Sannidhanam during the Thula masa pooja.

...
Tags: sabarimala, kumba masa pooja
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TD unveils Vision-’29 for all-round growth

Chavara Parukkutty Amma

Kollam: Kathakali maestro Chavara Parukkutty dies

Representational image

Alappuzha: Complaint against parading of jumbo at temple fest

According to Mr. Cherian, apart from two unidentified persons, gangster Ravi Pujari has been indicted as the third accused in the case.

Kochi: New Deputy Superintendent of Police takes over probe on salon firing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Alappuzha: Complaint against parading of jumbo at temple fest

Representational image

Alappuzha: Accused acquitted, but who raped the girls?

The investigation team arrested the two accused on the charges of gang rape, abetment of suicide and destruction of evidence.

Kollam: Anti-mining protest in Alappad completes 100 days

The relay hunger strike at Alappad on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board plea irrelevant, says Government

Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor faults Centre for Sabarimala tangle

Mr Shashi Tharoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham