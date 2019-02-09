search on deccanchronicle.com
TDP to protest against PM Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh tomorrow

ANI
Published Feb 9, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Naidu said, 'Tomorrow is a dark day. PM Modi is coming to witness the injustice that was done to Andhra Pradesh by him.'
The TDP workers shouted slogans demanding implementation of special category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)
Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave a call to his workers to hold Gandhian protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Sunday.

While speaking to his party leaders through a teleconference, Naidu said, “Tomorrow is a dark day. Prime Minister Modi is coming to witness the injustice that was done to Andhra Pradesh by him. Modi is weakening the states and constitutional institutions. PMO's intervention in Rafael is disrespect to the nation. We will do peaceful Gandhian protests with yellow and black shirts and balloons.”

 

The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) national president also accused YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy of being in collusion with the Prime minister and said, “Opposition leader in the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won't speak a word against Prime Minister Modi. This proves their collusion.”

On February 5, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers of Srikakulam district in Palasa protested against BJP president Amit Shah's tour to the state.

They held a protest at NTR statue and raised slogans against Shah asking him to go back. The TDP workers also tried to set ablaze the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the police prevented them.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, pm modi, amit shah, tdp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


