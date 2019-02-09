search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rafale deal: Former defence secretary clarifies his note on ‘guarantee’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 4:35 am IST
Mr Kumar said the newspaper report on the expose was like an “inflated balloon”.
Former defence secretary G. Mohan Kumar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never interfered in the Rafale deal and his file jottings were related to negotiations on the French guarantee for fighter aircraft rather than pricing. (Representational image)
 Former defence secretary G. Mohan Kumar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never interfered in the Rafale deal and his file jottings were related to negotiations on the French guarantee for fighter aircraft rather than pricing. (Representational image)

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Former defence secretary G. Mohan Kumar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never interfered in the Rafale deal and his file jottings were related to negotiations on the French guarantee for fighter aircraft rather than pricing.

Mr Kumar said the newspaper report on the expose was like an “inflated balloon”. The Prime Minister had the authority, as the head of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs, to intervene in the inter-governmental defence contract.

 

“A note was brought to me and I put in my free and frank views, which was encouraged by the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar. The issue was with regard to the guarantee by the French government. MoD works differently and we wanted to keep everything within. We didn’t want anybody else talking,” he said.

“It was in the early stages of the negotiation, and, as I said, MoD works differently,” Mr Kumar said.

Everything was overboard. The current controversy is superficial and driven by political interests. There was no hidden agenda in the deal with France. A seven-member committee was engaged in the negotiations with the French and his note was one of caution, aimed at the committee. “What is now presented as an expose are mere insinuations”, said Mr Kumar.

...
Tags: rafale deal, narendra modi, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Dambaru Khila

Telugu Desam MLA 'Kidari Sarveswara Rao' killer arrested by Odisha police

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TD unveils Vision-’29 for all-round growth

Chavara Parukkutty Amma

Kollam: Kathakali maestro Chavara Parukkutty dies

Representational image

Alappuzha: Complaint against parading of jumbo at temple fest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Alappuzha: Complaint against parading of jumbo at temple fest

Representational image

Alappuzha: Accused acquitted, but who raped the girls?

The investigation team arrested the two accused on the charges of gang rape, abetment of suicide and destruction of evidence.

Kollam: Anti-mining protest in Alappad completes 100 days

The relay hunger strike at Alappad on Friday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board plea irrelevant, says Government

Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor faults Centre for Sabarimala tangle

Mr Shashi Tharoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham