Karnataka Budget 2019: Rs 1.2 lakh crore! HDK for Nava Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s Rs 1.2 lakh crores allocation could well be the magic wand that transforms the city into a garbage-free, pedestrian friendly, well connected city with a modern, multi-modal integrated transport system that ensures seamless connectivity in the IT capital that is home to more than 10 million people. It's the face-lift, the much awaited boost that both the active millennial and the large workforce has been waiting for.

Mr Kumaraswamy's budget allocation clearly has one eye on the upcoming crucial parliamentary polls, but the state government's bid to boost the city infrastructure with its emphasis on setting up a commuter train through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Bengaluru-Rail Infrastructure Development Entity (B-RIDE) at a cost of Rs 23,093 crore, is the biggest budget takeaway; As is turning prime commercial streets in Bengaluru such as Church Street, Commercial Street and Brigade Road into pedestrian-only roads.

Experts however are already warning that it cannot be an idea that remains on paper as so many before it, and must be implemented on time-bound manner.

In an attempt to woo urban voters to the party's corner, the budget has allocated a whopping Rs. 8,015 crore under the 'Nava Bengaluru Nirmana Scheme' (Modern Bengaluru Development Scheme) which will have a smart parking policy, a fresh solid waste management plan, financial allocation for 72 kms of metro, elevated corridors and importantly, the rejuvenation of Tippagondanahalli reservoir, among other sectors which gain traction. The budget could see harvesting and harness about 1,400 MLD of water through creating a second Cauvery in a bid to tackle the drinking water problem that looms.

The budget 's long overdue emphasis on making Bengaluru a solid waste free city with a plan to generate power from waste by establishing a 400 metric tonne capacity solid waste processing unit through KPCL, proposed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model is equally welcome.

If the fiscal estimation is executed, Bengaluru can really be transformed into a model city. To retain the image of Brand Bengaluru, the government has proposed to implement Nava Bengaluru Kriya Yojane at a cost of Rs 8,015 crore for the development of infrastructure in BBMP areas over the next three years.

Rs 2,300 crore is provided in the current year for the same.

The pending, decade-long and much-touted Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) has found a new lease of life with the state government allocating Rs 1,000 crore for 65.5 km of road between Tumakuru and Hosur Road. The project will be executed by the BDA.

To make Bengaluru a solid waste-free city, power will be generated by establishing a 400 metric tonne capacity solid waste processing unit through KPCL. Action will be taken to establish power generating units by processing solid waste under PPP model.

An SPV, Bengaluru Rail Infrastructure Develop—ment Entity (B-RIDE), has been floated for commuter train called.

One more Cauvery to Bengaluru!

Water needs of the city have been growing exponentially and in this backdrop, the government has planned to channelise the available water resources of Bengaluru to flow into Arkavati and Dakshina Pinakini rivers. A comprehensive programme to harvest as much water as possible has been planned. All ponds and water bodies coming under the catchment areas will be protected and rejuvenated. Waste water will be collected through two different pipes from the houses and flats to be constructed in the future and action will be taken to reuse the water that doesn’t contain feces, urine by purifying it.

Apart from this, cleanliness will be maintained in public places that are adjacent to Arkavati and Dakshina Pinakini rivers. Under the project, Bengaluru will get approximately 1,400 MLD of additional water.

Arkavati and Dakshina Pinakini rivers will flow filled with life and “One more Cauvery will come to Bengaluru”, CM H.D. Kumaraswamy said, announcing the budget on Friday.