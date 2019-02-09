search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy shows ‘proof’ of BJP bribing MLA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Kumaraswamy, claimed the BJP was seriously trying to destabilise it in a letter to Speaker, K.R. Ramesh Kumar.
HD Kumaraswamy
 HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: In a day of fast paced developments, Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy presented the budget in the legislature and then created a sensation of sorts by releasing an audio tape of state BJP leader, B.S. Yeddyurappa allegedly trying to persuade the son of JD(S) MLA from Gurumitkal, Naganagouda Kundakal, to convince his father to switch sides.

Kumaraswamy, claimed the BJP was seriously trying to destabilise it in a letter to Speaker, K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

 

Enclosing the audio tape with the letter, he alleged that Yeddyurappa met the MLA’s son, Sharanagouda Kundakal, at a government guest house in Devadurga on Wednesday in the presence of the BJP MLAs and urged the Speaker to  take action in the matter.  

“This is the inherent characteristic of the BJP. Narendra Modi speaks about clean politics free of corruption and his resolve to stamp out black money. But if BJP state leaders are speaking about offering several crores to each of our MLAs, where is the money coming from?” he said.

...
Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, b.s. yeddyurappa, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi plans to shock Congress in Lok Sabha polls

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati may be asked to pay for elephants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says chowkidar won’t forgive corrupt

N. Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu’s Deeksha in New Delhi to cost Andhra Pradesh Rs 2 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujjars start dharna demanding reservation by sitting on railway tracks in Rajasthan

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'mad-dy babu'

She added: 'From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?' (Photo: ANI)

'Show your real face': Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

An
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham