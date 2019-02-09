HD Kumaraswamy shows ‘proof’ of BJP bribing MLA

Bengaluru: In a day of fast paced developments, Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy presented the budget in the legislature and then created a sensation of sorts by releasing an audio tape of state BJP leader, B.S. Yeddyurappa allegedly trying to persuade the son of JD(S) MLA from Gurumitkal, Naganagouda Kundakal, to convince his father to switch sides.

Kumaraswamy, claimed the BJP was seriously trying to destabilise it in a letter to Speaker, K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Enclosing the audio tape with the letter, he alleged that Yeddyurappa met the MLA’s son, Sharanagouda Kundakal, at a government guest house in Devadurga on Wednesday in the presence of the BJP MLAs and urged the Speaker to take action in the matter.

“This is the inherent characteristic of the BJP. Narendra Modi speaks about clean politics free of corruption and his resolve to stamp out black money. But if BJP state leaders are speaking about offering several crores to each of our MLAs, where is the money coming from?” he said.