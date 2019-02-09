search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 9, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 11:05 am IST
As per SC orders that had made it clear that Kumar cannot be arrested by the CBI, he arrived in Shillong on Friday.
Kumar, who headed a SIT that looked into the ponzi case is accused of destroying evidence to allegedly protect the accused, sent a letter to CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and offered himself for questioning in Shillong. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: Days after a standoff between the Mamata Banerjee government and the Centre, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is set to be questioned by the CBI on Saturday in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

As per the Supreme Court orders that had made it clear that Kumar cannot be arrested by the CBI, he arrived in Shillong on Friday.

 

Kumar, who headed a SIT that looked into the ponzi case is accused of destroying evidence to allegedly protect the accused, sent a letter to CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and offered himself for questioning in Shillong.

On Sunday night, a CBI team was detained by the Kolkata police after they reached Kumar’s residence in connection with the probe. Three hours later, they were released after the Union home ministry worked the phones, but the incident led to a standoff between the West Bengal government and the Centre.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a protest and accused PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’ and using CBI and government agencies to threaten political opponents.

After 45 hours, Banerjee called off the protest – which drew support of several regional party leaders planning a grand alliance against BJP following- the Supreme Court’s intervention.

...
Tags: cbi, mamata banerjee, rajeev kumar, kolkata police, supreme court
Location: India, West Bengal


