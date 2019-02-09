search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BSP chief Mayawati may be asked to pay for elephants

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Plea states Rs 2,000 crore spent installing elephant statues in UP.
BSP supremo Mayawati
 BSP supremo Mayawati

New Delhi: In a strong oral observation, the Supreme Court on Friday said BSP chief Mayawati should deposit public money used for erecting statues of herself and elephants, the party’s symbol, at public places in Uttar Pradesh to the state exchequer.

The remarks were made by the apex court which was hearing a petition filed in 2009 by an advocate who had alleged that about Rs 2,000 crore were used from the state budget for 2008-09 and 2009-10, when Mayawati was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, for installing her statues and BSP’s symbol at various places.

 

It was contended that public money cannot be utilised for creating own statues and for propagating political party.

On May 29, 2009 the court had issued show cause notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and Mayawati for using the public money for installing her statues and party's symbol at parks in Lucknow and Noida, adjacent to the national capital.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: “Ms Mayawati, pay all the money back. We are of the view that Mayawati should reimburse all the money she spent.”

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna said: “We are of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit the public money spent on her statues and party symbol to the state exchequer.”

The bench made it clear that a tentative view was expressed by it as the matter would take some time for hearing. “We will have it for final disposal on April 2,” the bench said.

...
Tags: mayawati, supreme court, party’s symbol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi plans to shock Congress in Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says chowkidar won’t forgive corrupt

HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy shows ‘proof’ of BJP bribing MLA

N. Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu’s Deeksha in New Delhi to cost Andhra Pradesh Rs 2 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahemdabad celebrating single-hood: the anti-Valentine’s series

MBA Chaiwala is enthusiastically promoting and celebrating Valentine’s day as a day for singles instead. (Photo: MBA Chai Wala/Facebook)
 

Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

Known hardware specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro states that the device will sport a 32MP popup selfies camera, while the rear panel will have three camera, the largest being a 48MP quad pixel sensor.
 

Ajay Devgn wins an Audi on Koffee With Karan 6 for this hilarious reply

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a mother to four years in jail for aggravated abuse (Representational Image)
 

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses Enquirer of ‘blackmail’ over intimate photos

Jeff Bezos. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujjars start dharna demanding reservation by sitting on railway tracks in Rajasthan

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'mad-dy babu'

She added: 'From RBI to CBI, why is everybody saying bye-bye to him (Prime Minister Modi)?' (Photo: ANI)

'Show your real face': Kumaraswamy airs audio clips, attacks PM Modi

The chief minister said he would send the audio clips to Modi who, he said, claims about being 'the only saviour' of this country. (Photo: File)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

An
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham