search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Warangal: Farmer run over by truck at Enumamula market yard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2018, 5:53 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 6:03 am IST
The farmer spread his 50 bags of cotton on the market campus for drying.
Political leaders and farmers protest outside the administrative building of the Enumamula Market Yard. — DC following the death of a cotton farmer on Thursday (Photo: DC)
 Political leaders and farmers protest outside the administrative building of the Enumamula Market Yard. — DC following the death of a cotton farmer on Thursday (Photo: DC)

WARANGAL: A cotton farmer, Banoth Ravi, 41, died after he was run over by a truck at the Enumamula Market Yard  during the early hours of Thursday. The farmer who hails from Devaruppula of Jangaon district brought his produce to sell on Wednesday. However, the market officials refused to buy it as it contained more than 15 per cent moisture in it. They suggested to him to dry the cotton and put it on sale again.

The farmer spread his 50 bags of cotton on the market campus for drying. He was also provided with a tarpaulin cover as there was some rain. He covered the cotton from getting wet and he too slept under the same cover. At about 2.30 am, a truck arrived at the market.

 

The driver wanted to reach a godown but the road was blocked due to the presence of several vehicles, cotton bags and some produce spread over the place. He drove over the produce of Ravi but did not see him sleeping under the tarpaulin cover. The wheels ran over the legs of the sleeping farmer.

Other farmers and officials who heard Ravi’s painful cries rushed him to a nearby private hospital. He suffered excessive blood loss and was shifted to the MGM hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The truck driver fled from the spot.

Following the death of the farmer, protests erupted at the market yard demanding justice for the farmer. With the protestors turning violent, the police arrested several of them.

Congress leaders Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Janga Raghava Reddy were among those taken to the Matwada police station.

Tags: farmer death, gandra venkata ramana reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru: Leopards stray into human habitats, worry all

A leopard which was caught in Mysuru recently

No extension for tribunal! Karnataka Govt, Opposition toe same line on Mahadayi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, water resources minister M.B. Patil and BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and K.S. Eshwarappa at a meeting on the Mahadayi tribunal in Bengaluru on Thursday

Madurai: 1,000-pillar hall safe, says expert panel

The 12-member expert committee carrying out inspection at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Thursday. — DC

Bus fare hike: Suburban trains earn Rs 2 crore more

From the increased sales of non-season tickets, the Chennai division had earned Rs 1.93 crore more, suggests the data. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Make emotional health a subject in school curriculum, says Anand Lakshman

A recent Nimhans survey revealed that 12 per cent of children between four and 16 years of age in the country suffer from mental heath issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham