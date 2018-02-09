search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sri Sri Ravishankar raises hopes of a settlement in Babri Masjid case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2018, 2:56 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 2:56 am IST
The Art of Living claimed that Muslim leaders had supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place.
Sri Sri Ravishankar
 Sri Sri Ravishankar

Bengaluru: On a day when Supreme Court set March 14 as the next date of hearing in the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, members from Muslim community met Sri Sri Ravishankar and evinced interest to have an out-of-court settlement.

The Art of Living claimed that Muslim leaders had supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place. The meeting was held in AoL campus in Bengaluru. A bigger meeting would be held in Ayodhya to take the talks to the next level. Members of the Sunni Waqf Board, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and others were present.

 

Tags: babri masjid case, sri sri ravishankar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Visually impaired man gets PhD in Kannada

Nagashetty, who is visually impaired, with his PhD degree certificate. (Photo: DC)

Unnatural deaths: Karnataka High Court directive to government

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: One drizzle and power-cuts back

There should be a system in place to make sure there is no sudden outage in power when it rains. (Representational Image)

Untouchability: cooked by an scheduled caste, kurubas won’t eat it

But it's not only in Nanjangud that untouchability still continues, but in many other villages too, where the scheduled caste are still not allowed to make food for school children. (Representational Image)

Vellore: DSP demands bribe for sand mining, arrested

DSP Dhanraj allegedly demanded `1.45 lakh bribe from a sand dealer to allow him mining of river sand at Ambur. The dealer then informed the DVAC who set a trap.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham