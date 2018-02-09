Shed wrong Manik, wear Hira: Narendra Modi

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a campaign trail in the frontier state of Tripura on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Left Front government and asked as to why people in the state do not earn minimum wages even though the CPM government has been in power for 25 years. Mr Modi while addressing his first elections rally at Sonamura a bordering town called upon the people to give up the wrong Manik.

“You should replace Manik with Hira (diamond) to come out of non-development and backwardness of decades,” said the PM and added, “People in distress tend to wear ‘manik’ (gemstone) on the fingers hoping for better days. But if one wears the wrong ‘manik’, the distress gets compounded. You have worn the wrong ‘manik’ for the past 25 years and so haven’t tasted the real pace of development and prosperity. Time has come for you to shed the wrong ‘manik’ and wear ‘Hira’ after the election to see the change for better.” The PM also decoded — ‘Hira’ saying — “H stands for highway, I stands for I-way (digital connectivity), R stands for roadway and A stands for airway.