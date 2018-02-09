search on deccanchronicle.com
Loya death: Oppn meets Prez Kovind, demands SC-monitored SIT probe

The MPs and MLAs from various parties also signed a memorandum.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and 114 lawmakers from 15 parties met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Friday over Judge Loya death case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and 114 lawmakers from 15 parties met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Friday over Judge Loya death case.

Rahul said many lawmakers from both the Houses expressed discomfort over the case and demanded the formation of a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) for probe.

 

"We just want to have a proper investigation done by an independent structure that gives us the outcome," Rahul said after the opposition delegation met the President.

The opposition had earlier said that there was a need to know how Justice Loya died as there are "many theories" going around and only a Supreme Court-monitored SIT can "solve the issue".

At the time of his death, Loya was presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, according to hospital records, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Josh.

