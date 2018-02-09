If needed, will throw out 'anti-Amma' people, dissolve AIADMK govt: Dhinakaran

Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader and lawmaker TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said that "if he wanted, he could get the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu dissolved".

Exuding confidence, he said his faction will throw out the "anti-Amma people" from the government soon.

Speaking on the Cauvery water issue, Dhinakaran said the ruling AIADMK did not take up the issue properly with the Centre as it did not want to create problems for the BJP in Karnataka which is going to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Karnataka Assembly polls are due sometime in April. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends in May.

The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to wrest power from the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress, which rules the state now.

The ruling AIADMK earlier on Friday expelled over 150 dissidents from the party in the wake of its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar Assembly bypoll, for bringing 'disrepute' to the organisation.

TTV Dhinakaran had won the RK Nagar bypoll, necessitated due to the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.