AIADMK lashes out at Rajinikanth, takes exception to actor's 'system' jibe

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK on Friday took exception to top actor Rajinikanth's remark that the "system" in Tamil Nadu needs to be changed, saying such generalised statements are not acceptable.

"If there is a mistake please point it out, but making generalised remarks is not acceptable," senior party leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai.

Following up on his "system is rotten" remark in May last year, Rajinikanth on Thursday said that the system needs to be corrected first in Tamil Nadu.

Asked whether his "system is rotten" remark referred to Tamil Nadu alone or the nation in general, Rajinikanth had said "first of all, in Tamil Nadu you have to correct it."

Jayakumar asked the actor, who is set to join politics, to first work with the government to secure the rights of Tamil Nadu in securing Cauvery water from Karnataka.

He asked Rajinikanth not to "provoke" AIADMK, and took potshots at the actor, asking him if he was an engineer as it was only they who talk of 'system'.

The minister dared the actor to make this remark in terrorism-hit regions of the country. Without specifying to any particular state, he said that in view of terrorism in some regions in north India, there was no security in such areas. "Let him set right the system there," he said to a question on the actor's "system" remark.

Targeting Rajinikanth for his "spiritual politics," slogan, the Minister claimed Tamil Nadu is a haven of peace with a commitment to secularism.

Though Rajinikanth had said "spiritual politics" meant a polity beyond religion, caste and a commitment to good governance, the minister asked the actor to clarify what he meant by it.

Referring to the Cauvery issue, Jayakumar recalled the long drawn out political and legal battle, steered by the late Chief Minister 'Amma,' (J Jayalalithaa), to secure Cauvery waters.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu government was working to get the Cauvery waters and secure the "rights" of the state and delta farmers, he alleged that Karnataka was denying release of Tamil Nadu's share of water.

"I appeal to Rajinikanth, let him correct the system there (Karnataka)... if he takes efforts with us to secure our right of 205 tmc ft Cauvery water, it will be a good thing.'

Asked if Rajinikanth should clarify his stand on the Cauvery issue, the Minister said 'yes for sure, he is not talking about it.... let him clarify."

Rajinikanth had all along faced the ire of pro-Tamil parties, including Nam Tamizhar party, for his political entry in a pointer to his non-Tamil Nadu origin.

On May 19 last year, Rajinikanth had said that "Tamil Nadu has good leaders, the system however is rotten."

Last December, the actor had categorically asserted his political entry ahead of State Assembly election.