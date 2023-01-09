  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2023 Ministers on edge as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Jan 9, 2023, 7:07 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2023, 7:07 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to go in for a Cabinet rejig on the basis of “performance”, some key Union ministers are reportedly on edge. The reshuffle could take place between January 15 and 25.

Sources said that while speaking to top party leaders, the Prime Minister had hinted that it was time to “make changes”. A senior party leader revealed that after the results of the recent polls in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Prime Minister had indicated that despite the historic victory in Gujarat, he was not too pleased with the outcome. This observation has apparently been quite “disturbing” for some of his key ministers and party office-bearers.

Though the BJP decimated the Opposition during the Gujarat Assembly elections, the results in both the Delhi MCD polls and the Himachal Assembly elections were a body blow to the party.  Some of the MPs from Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, who apparently indulged in factionalism during the polls, were moving around “somewhat worried”, a senior party leader said.

While it remains to be seen which leaders might face the axe, the proposed reshuffle would be carried out with an eye on forthcoming elections in nine states this year and the 2024 general election. The nine states that will go to the polls this year are Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It was learnt that the MPs from the poll-bound states may be accommodated in the revamped Cabinet.

While there is a buzz the PM may drop “non-performing” ministers, some MPs who have been “star campaigners” in various states also expect to be inducted into the Modi Cabinet.

Since this might possibly be the last ministerial reshuffle before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, hectic parleys have begun to get into the Modi Cabinet. At least two MPs from Gujarat are likely to be rewarded for the party’s stellar performance in the recent Assembly elections. Sources also said that the Prime Minister was also considering inducting more women into the Union Cabinet.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, cabinet rejig, delhi mcd polls, cabinet reshuffle, modi cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 09 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

BJP MP from Telangana may find a place in Union cabinet

Latest From Nation

Hailing Adar Poonawalla for social consciousness, Pawar said the former had contributed greatly to keep Pune clean due to his work on waste drainage. — By Arrangement

Adar Poonawalla gets Patangrao Kadam award, Maha Dy CM hails SII for vaccine work

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran

Air India should have reacted much faster: Tata Sons chief

leopard climbed and reached the middle part of the long tree. When it was about to climb down, the other leopard climbed up from the ground. The first one then resumed its climbing and reached the top of the tree. This was followed by the second leopard and both spent some time on the top of the tree. (Photo: DC)

Leopards in playful mood in Gudibanda; video shot by farmer goes viral

Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy, who chaired the preparatory meeting of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ at Gandhi Bhavan earlier in the day, said that the commencement of the campaign will be immediately after the unfurling of the tricolor on January 26. (File Photo: DC)

Congress workers gear up for 'Haath se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks develop in over 500 houses

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town (ANI)

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi to address 108th Science Congress on Jan 3 virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3. (Photo: PTI)

Rajouri terror attack: One more succumbs at hospital, total toll reaches seven

CRPF officers during reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Nitish's ambitious survey of castes begins in Bihar

Enumerator staff prepare to record data during the first phase of much-hyped caste-based census in Bihar state, in Patna, Saturday, Jan 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->