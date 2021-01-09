Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2021 Kerala government pe ...
Kerala government permits reopening of spas, ayurvedic resorts

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
The spas and ayurvedic resorts used to welcome a large number of tourists both domestic and international holidayers in the southern state
Such institutions can be opened fully in compliance with the COVID protocols, the minister said. (Representational image)
 Such institutions can be opened fully in compliance with the COVID protocols, the minister said. (Representational image)

Thiruvananthapuram: The spas, ayurvedic resorts and other such facilities in Kerala, which were closed months ago due to COVID-19 pandemic, are all set to welcome visitors again as the state government has issued orders for reopening them by adhering to safety norms.

The spas and ayurvedic resorts used to welcome a large number of tourists both domestic and international holidayers in the southern state, popularly known as the God's own country, every year.

 

The state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the order was issued to reopen the spas and Ayurvedic resorts in the state which were closed in the wake of outbreak of coronavirus.

"Such institutions can be opened fully in compliance with the COVID protocols. They must also take all precautions to ensure hygiene and safety," he said.

The existing government guidelines regarding the functioning of the tourism sector, issued in the wake of the COVID-19 surge, should be fully complied with by the concerned resorts and spas, the minister added.

 

After managing to flatten the Covid-19 curve within months of reporting the country's first coronavirus case last year, Kerala is now grappling with a sharp surge in its daily infections, prompting the Centre to send a high-level team to assist it.

However, the state government has maintained that the "high numbers" are a result of robust surveillance and reporting system, while pointing to its low fatality rate.

Kerala on Friday reported 5,142 new positive cases and 23 deaths taking the total affected in the southern state to 8,01,075 and the toll to 3,257.

 

