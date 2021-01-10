Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh to va ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate 3.6L health workers at 1,940 session sites in phase 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 10, 2021, 4:24 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 4:24 am IST
Each site will vaccinate around 100 health workers per day
There are 1,677 vaccine storage points, 4,065 cold chain equipments, 19 vehicles for transport of vaccines, 17,032 vaccinators and 7,459 sub-centres kept ready for the programme. (Representational DC Photo)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh gets ready for Covid-19 vaccination programme in phase 1 to vaccinate around 3.6 lakh health workers at 1,940 session sites.

The state health authorities said that of the total 1,940 session sites identified, 1,659 session sites are having cold chain pints within the premises. Each site will vaccinate around 100 health workers per day.

 

Each site will also have a five-member team comprising a woman police officer, digital assistant, ANM, anganwadi worker and Asha worker. An SMS will be sent out on the day earlier to the health workers about the site and bringing of an ID card for vaccination, which is mandatory.

There are 1,677 vaccine storage points, 4,065 cold chain equipments,  19 vehicles for transport of vaccines, 17,032 vaccinators and 7,459 sub-centres kept ready for the programme.

Tags: vaccination in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


