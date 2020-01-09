Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 Travel along J&K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Travel along J&K highway nothing short of nightmare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jan 9, 2020, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 2:29 am IST
The road has also become a deathtrap as a fairly large number of travelers do get killed routinely in mishaps.
The road remains shut for days and even weeks due to landslides, soil-erosion, frost and other weather related occurrences, not only in winter but also in other seasons. (Representational image)
 The road remains shut for days and even weeks due to landslides, soil-erosion, frost and other weather related occurrences, not only in winter but also in other seasons. (Representational image)

RAMBAN (J&K): Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only road-link between the Kashmir Valley and the country’s plains which remains officially ‘open’ for vehicular traffic throughout the year. Yet the travel along the 270-km so-called all-weather road which also connects Jammu and Kashmir’s twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu has increasingly become a nightmarish experience for people.

The road remains shut for days and even weeks due to landslides, soil-erosion, frost and other weather related occurrences, not only in winter but also in other seasons.

 

Even if the road is officially through, it’s dilapidated condition, bottlenecks, shooting of stones at places and heavy traffic movement cause frequent and often severe gridlocks. Both passenger and goods vehicles remain stranded along the highway for days. The road has also become a deathtrap as a fairly large number of travelers do get killed routinely in mishaps.

The frequent closure of the road has also resulted into huge economic losses in the Valley where scarcity of essential commodities including food-grains and gasoline is a usual phenomenon particularly in winter.

Also, airfares touch skies particularly on Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Delhi routes which see a heavy rush of passengers amid frequent and prolonged closures of the highway.

However, the Kashmiri traders allege that the trucks carrying food items, fuel and sheep for the Valley are stopped at various places en-route also on various pretext other than usual natural or manmade disruptions along the highway “to deliberately add to the economic woes of the Valleyites”.

“The road is proving a death-knell for the Valley’s traders who suffered a loss of `5 crore during past couple of weeks,” said Aijaz Shahdar, vice-president of Kashmir Economic Alliance, an amalgam of various trade organisations.

...
Tags: kashmir valley, road
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that he had raped and cheated her, following which the boy was arrested and produced before a court for the judicial remand, the police added.

Hyderabad: 19-year-old man arrested for exploitation

The corporation will now be spending Rs 60 lakh on each flyover to increase the size of crash barriers, to lay rumble strips, signages and signboards

Hyderabad: Flawed flyovers to be rectified

The Chief Justice refused to hear the appeal without the certified copy of the Single Judge being there. He then adjourned the appeal to Friday.

Telangana govt appeals against HC order

The unexpected shock from Congress and Left has left them worried, Congress and TDP had contested in alliance during the Assembly elections in Telangana in 2018.

Telugu Desam in a fix over fighting civic polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Kite makers lament lack of demand, patronage

Customers purchase kites ahead of Sankranti celebrations on Wednesday. (Gandhi)

Police thwart NSUI agitation against ABVP, detain students

Members of the NSUI protest against the brutal attack on JNU students. (R. Pavan)

Nizamia Tibbi College students angry over attack on JNU

Students of the Nizamia Tibbi College protest against attack on JNU students.

Calls to boycott 'Chhapaak' after Deepika supports JNU protests

Deepika Padukone protesting at JNU.AFP

EFLU, UOH, TISS students support strike

The trade unions were protesting as part of the nationwide general strike against labour law reforms proposed by the Central government.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham