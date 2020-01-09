Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 Tension after pro-CA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tension after pro-CAA rally stoned in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 9, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Stones were allegedly pelted at the rally by some unidentified people, leading the people participating in the rally to run for cover.
The Shajapur district collector and local superintendent of police along with police forces rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.
 The Shajapur district collector and local superintendent of police along with police forces rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

Bhopal: Tension prevailed in district headquarters of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday following reports that unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a rally held in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the town.

According to the police, the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ carried out by 40 organisations under the banner of ‘Rasthriya Surakhya Manch’ in Shajapur was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants when it was passing through a particular area in the town, causing commotion among the people participating in the event.

 

Stones were allegedly pelted at the rally by some unidentified people, leading the people participating in the rally to run for cover.

The incident sparked tension in the town.

The Shajapur district collector and local superintendent of police along with police forces rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, tiranga yatra
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that he had raped and cheated her, following which the boy was arrested and produced before a court for the judicial remand, the police added.

Hyderabad: 19-year-old man arrested for exploitation

The corporation will now be spending Rs 60 lakh on each flyover to increase the size of crash barriers, to lay rumble strips, signages and signboards

Hyderabad: Flawed flyovers to be rectified

The Chief Justice refused to hear the appeal without the certified copy of the Single Judge being there. He then adjourned the appeal to Friday.

Telangana govt appeals against HC order

The unexpected shock from Congress and Left has left them worried, Congress and TDP had contested in alliance during the Assembly elections in Telangana in 2018.

Telugu Desam in a fix over fighting civic polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Kite makers lament lack of demand, patronage

Customers purchase kites ahead of Sankranti celebrations on Wednesday. (Gandhi)

Police thwart NSUI agitation against ABVP, detain students

Members of the NSUI protest against the brutal attack on JNU students. (R. Pavan)

Nizamia Tibbi College students angry over attack on JNU

Students of the Nizamia Tibbi College protest against attack on JNU students.

Calls to boycott 'Chhapaak' after Deepika supports JNU protests

Deepika Padukone protesting at JNU.AFP

EFLU, UOH, TISS students support strike

The trade unions were protesting as part of the nationwide general strike against labour law reforms proposed by the Central government.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham