Tension after pro-CAA rally stoned in Madhya Pradesh

The Shajapur district collector and local superintendent of police along with police forces rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

Bhopal: Tension prevailed in district headquarters of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday following reports that unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a rally held in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the town.

According to the police, the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ carried out by 40 organisations under the banner of ‘Rasthriya Surakhya Manch’ in Shajapur was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants when it was passing through a particular area in the town, causing commotion among the people participating in the event.

Stones were allegedly pelted at the rally by some unidentified people, leading the people participating in the rally to run for cover.

The incident sparked tension in the town.

