Kozhikode district hit by H1N1

The incident came to the notice of the health department officials after 163 students and 13 teachers of Anayamkunnu higher secondary school developed fever.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tests carried out in Manipal Virology Institute has confirmed the outbreak of H1N1 (swine flu) in Anayamkunnu in Kozhikode district. Five samples sent to the institute were found to be positive.

The officials said that over 210 people from Anayamkunnu area had sought treatment for fever in the past few days. On Wednesday alone, as many as 34 people sought treatment. The authorities have decided to set up a medical camp in the area in the wake of the confirmation of H1N1 cases.

The incident came to the notice of the health department officials after 163 students and 13 teachers of Anayamkunnu higher secondary school developed fever. The students of an adjoining government LP School were also affected. Two days ago the school authorities declared a holiday for the LP school and higher secondary school.