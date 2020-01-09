Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 Kozhikode district h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kozhikode district hit by H1N1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2020, 2:39 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 2:39 am IST
Five samples sent to the institute were found to be positive.
The incident came to the notice of the health department officials after 163 students and 13 teachers of Anayamkunnu higher secondary school developed fever.
 The incident came to the notice of the health department officials after 163 students and 13 teachers of Anayamkunnu higher secondary school developed fever.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tests carried out in Manipal Virology Institute has confirmed the outbreak of H1N1 (swine flu) in Anayamkunnu in Kozhikode district. Five samples sent to the institute were found to be positive.

The officials said that over 210 people from Anayamkunnu area had sought treatment for fever in the past few days. On Wednesday alone, as many as 34 people sought treatment. The authorities have decided to set up a medical camp in the area in the wake of the confirmation of H1N1 cases.

 

The incident came to the notice of the health department officials after 163 students and 13 teachers of Anayamkunnu higher secondary school developed fever. The students of an adjoining government LP School were also affected. Two days ago the school authorities declared a holiday for the LP school and higher secondary school.

...
Tags: h1n1, swine flu
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that he had raped and cheated her, following which the boy was arrested and produced before a court for the judicial remand, the police added.

Hyderabad: 19-year-old man arrested for exploitation

The corporation will now be spending Rs 60 lakh on each flyover to increase the size of crash barriers, to lay rumble strips, signages and signboards

Hyderabad: Flawed flyovers to be rectified

The Chief Justice refused to hear the appeal without the certified copy of the Single Judge being there. He then adjourned the appeal to Friday.

Telangana govt appeals against HC order

The unexpected shock from Congress and Left has left them worried, Congress and TDP had contested in alliance during the Assembly elections in Telangana in 2018.

Telugu Desam in a fix over fighting civic polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manuscripts with Oriental Research Institute to be digitised

ORI in Mysuru which houses the highest number of rare palm leaf and paper manuscripts in the country, including the famed Arthashastra of Kautilya, is gearing up to conserve these works in digital form for the benefit of future generations.

Hyderabad: Kite makers lament lack of demand, patronage

Customers purchase kites ahead of Sankranti celebrations on Wednesday. (Gandhi)

Police thwart NSUI agitation against ABVP, detain students

Members of the NSUI protest against the brutal attack on JNU students. (R. Pavan)

Nizamia Tibbi College students angry over attack on JNU

Students of the Nizamia Tibbi College protest against attack on JNU students.

Calls to boycott 'Chhapaak' after Deepika supports JNU protests

Deepika Padukone protesting at JNU.AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham