Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 Gujarat Porsche owne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat Porsche owner pays over Rs 27 lakh to get back his impounded car

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 10:37 am IST
The car was stopped at Helmet crossroad on November 28 as it did not have number plates.
The car was impounded in November. (Photo: Twitter)
 The car was impounded in November. (Photo: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: The owner of a Porsche 911 sports car paid Rs 27.68 lakh towards pending taxes, interest and penalty to get back his vehicle that was impounded for lack of valid documents.

After paying the money to the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO), the car owner- Ranjit Desai- took back his impounded car from the city traffic police on Tuesday.

 

The car was impounded in November.

The Ahmedabad traffic police shared the photo of the RTO receipt on its Twitter handle and claimed that the fine of Rs 27.68 lakh was the highest ever in India.

"RTO slaps a fine of total Rs 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever," the traffic police tweeted on Wednesday.

The car was stopped at Helmet crossroad on November 28 as it did not have number plates.

On being questioned, the driver had failed to produce valid documents of the vehicle too, the police officer said.

"We had therefore detained the car and issued an RTO memo under the Motor Vehicles Act. This means that he has to deposit the penalty with the RTO and come to us with a receipt to get back the vehicle," a police officer said.

Initially a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh was slapped, but when the owner went to deposit that amount, the RTO dug out old records and imposed penalty of Rs 27.68 lakhs, which is the highest in India, he added.

...
Tags: porsche, traffic rules
Location: India, Gujarat


Latest From Nation

The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him. (Photo: Representational)

Man poses as UP minister, stays at Goa guest house; arrested

Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at the Stanford University in the United States, said the incident sent a bad message to tourists. (Photo: nobelprize.org)

'As if bandits stopped us at gunpoint': Nobel winner after boat blocked in Kerala

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building. (Photo: Representational)

One dead as fire breaks out at printing press in Patparganj area of Delhi

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Actor Sushant Singh, student leaders, lawyer booked for Gateway protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'As if bandits stopped us at gunpoint': Nobel winner after boat blocked in Kerala

Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at the Stanford University in the United States, said the incident sent a bad message to tourists. (Photo: nobelprize.org)

One dead as fire breaks out at printing press in Patparganj area of Delhi

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building. (Photo: Representational)

Actor Sushant Singh, student leaders, lawyer booked for Gateway protest

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: Flawed flyovers to be rectified

The corporation will now be spending Rs 60 lakh on each flyover to increase the size of crash barriers, to lay rumble strips, signages and signboards

Telangana govt appeals against HC order

The Chief Justice refused to hear the appeal without the certified copy of the Single Judge being there. He then adjourned the appeal to Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham