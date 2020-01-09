General strike has no impact in Hyderabad

National coordination committee of electricity employees and engineers participate in Bharat bandh called by over 10 national trade unions against the impact of economic slowdown, FDI, disinvestment and privatisation policies of the Union government, on Wednesday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: The nationwide general strike called by the trade unions on Wednesday was largely unsuccessful in Hyderabad. Life went on as normal across the city. Bus and rail transport services were unaffected. Taxis and autorickshaws, whose drivers were also supposed to participate in the strike, too were aplenty on the roads.

Schools and colleges were largely unaffected. Students of a few colleges and universities boycotted their classes to stage protests. Banks too functioned normally. A few bank employees came out in support of the strike. For instance, some employees of Andhra Bank came staged a protest outside their head office at Saifabad.

Early in the morning, some OLA and Uber taxi drivers were on strike at the airport. But most of them reported back for work soon afterwards.

Twitter users noted that there was no sign of a strike or bandh in the city. Sameer Gupta tweeted that he flew in from Bengaluru but had no trouble finding a cab.