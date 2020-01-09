Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 Delegation of foreig ...
Delegation of foreign envoys arrive in J&K to assess ground situation

Published Jan 9, 2020, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
This is the first visit by diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
 Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: A 15-member delegation of envoys from different countries arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to see first hand the efforts being made by the government in the region.

The Delhi-based envoys were briefed by the Indian Army on the security situation, sources said.

 

This is the first visit by diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the region.

Sources had earlier said that the delegation, which includes diplomats from the United States, Maldives, Norway, Argentina, Niger, Togo, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Korea, Peru, Morocco, among others, will meet civil society leaders and will be briefed on the security situation by the Army and intelligence services during the two-day visit.

Last year a delegation comprising members of the European Parliament had visited the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

