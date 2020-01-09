Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 By and large, Bharat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

By and large, Bharat Bandh peaceful; no major impact

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 9, 2020, 2:42 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 2:48 am IST
Public sector banks remain closed nationwide; stone-pelting in Karnataka.
Members of AITUC and INTUC block a train during the trade unions nationwide strike in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (PTI)
 Members of AITUC and INTUC block a train during the trade unions nationwide strike in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Barring Kerala, that saw a complete shutdown, and West Bengal that witnessed violent clashes, the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions affiliated to the Left parties and the Congress remained by and large peaceful and limited to certain sectors only, having no major impact on people in much of the country.

However, public sector banks remained closed throughout the country, and autos, taxis, buses refused to ply in some cities, while universities saw students marching in protest during the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions against the Centre’s “anti-people labour policies”, and against the CAA, NRC, NPR as well as the attack on JNU students.

 

The day-long Bharat Bandh was expected to see the participation of 25 crore people. Huge crowds were seen taking part in protests. While the bandh largely remained peaceful, incidents of clashes between Trinamul Congress and Congress-Left workers were reported in West Bengal.

The ruling Trinamul decided not to participate in the bandh. Incidents of stone-pelting at state transport buses were also seen in Karnataka’s Madikeri district.
The corporate sector largely worked smoothly, while schools and colleges too were open in several parts of the country.

In Left-ruled Kerala, normal life was severely affected with public transport services keeping off the roads and banking services hit. Schools and colleges had declared a holiday and three major universities in the state postponed their examinations. Shops, hotels and other business establishments were shut in the state.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers also did not attend office.

In Delhi, trade unions held a protest at ITO while the students of Delhi University marched against the CAA, NRC, NPR and the violence at JNU. DU’s St. Stephen’s College, that largely stays away from all protests, also saw a boycott of classes and slogan-shouting in protest.

However, the city remained by and large free of disruptions, but industrial workers in the Mayapuri ans Wazirabad area stayed away from work. The Delhi  Metro and the the Delhi Transport Corporation services functioned normally in Delhi, and schools and colleges remained open.

“We are protesting against the anti-labour laws of the Narendra Modi government, and the labour codes they plan to introduce which are against the welfare of workers. They even want to sell a Maharatna like Bharat Petroleum, and move towards privatisation,” said CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali.

...
Tags: bharat bandh, congress, protest
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Rail services affected in Odisha
Karnataka industry pegs loss at Rs 100 crore

Latest From Nation

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that he had raped and cheated her, following which the boy was arrested and produced before a court for the judicial remand, the police added.

Hyderabad: 19-year-old man arrested for exploitation

The corporation will now be spending Rs 60 lakh on each flyover to increase the size of crash barriers, to lay rumble strips, signages and signboards

Hyderabad: Flawed flyovers to be rectified

The Chief Justice refused to hear the appeal without the certified copy of the Single Judge being there. He then adjourned the appeal to Friday.

Telangana govt appeals against HC order

The unexpected shock from Congress and Left has left them worried, Congress and TDP had contested in alliance during the Assembly elections in Telangana in 2018.

Telugu Desam in a fix over fighting civic polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
 

iPhone with breakthrough Apple technology coming really soon

Without the inclusion of any ports, the next-generation iPhones will feature lesser moving parts and will have improved water-resistance and in the process make space for a bigger battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka industry pegs loss at Rs 100 crore

Members of various trade unions take out a procession in Bengaluru. (DC)

Rail services affected in Odisha

The vehicular traffic and train services were affected across the state due to the strike.

Manuscripts with Oriental Research Institute to be digitised

ORI in Mysuru which houses the highest number of rare palm leaf and paper manuscripts in the country, including the famed Arthashastra of Kautilya, is gearing up to conserve these works in digital form for the benefit of future generations.

Hyderabad: Kite makers lament lack of demand, patronage

Customers purchase kites ahead of Sankranti celebrations on Wednesday. (Gandhi)

Police thwart NSUI agitation against ABVP, detain students

Members of the NSUI protest against the brutal attack on JNU students. (R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham