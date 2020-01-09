Nation Current Affairs 09 Jan 2020 Bharati VC Bidyut Ch ...
Bharati VC Bidyut Chakraborty confined in building

Understanding and Interpretation which was a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series at its Lipika Auditorium.
Kolkata: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and several others on Wednesday had to remain confined to a building of the central university outside which hundreds of Left leaning students staged a sit-in, accusing the politician of promoting hatred among communities, officials said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rang up state director general of police Virendra asking him to take steps as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded the party MP’s safety.

 

Dasgupta faced protests by the SFI members who later stalled his lecture on The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation which was a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series at its Lipika Auditorium.

