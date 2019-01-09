search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy outdoes dad as he ends record padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Jan 9, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Of the four major politicians in Andhra, Jagan has walked the most distance.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: When YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy completes his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Ichapuram in Srikakulam on Wednesday, he would have set a record with the longest walk by a politician in the Telugu states.

Earlier, his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and sister Y.S. Sharmila and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu undertook similar padayatras. Dr Rajasekhar Reddy and Mr Naidu went on to become Chief Ministers after their padayatra.

 

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil a pylon and address a massive meeting with party workers and leaders at Ichapuram to mark the occasion. 

He was stabbed in the arm at the Vizag airport while he was on his weekly break to attend court.

The YSRC president started the padayatra on November 6, 2017, from his family estate of Idupulapaya in Kadapa. Though the yatra was scheduled for 180 days, he decided to extended on the back of the enthusiastic response. He covered 13-15 km a day. The total distance travelled by him 3,648 km. 

Over 341 days, he has covered 2,516 villages, addressed 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings. 

He also had 42 meetings with select groups which included fisherman, auto drivers, teachers, Nayee Brah-mins, weavers, goldsmiths, anganwadi teachers, advocates, ambulance employees, government employees and unemployed youth.

By the time he ends the yatra, Mr Reddy would have interacted with more than two crore people, which is close to 40 per cent of the total population of the state

The padayatra was undertaken with the slogan Raavali Jagan, Kaavali Jagan (Jagan should come, we want Jagan), aimed at catapulting him to power in the Assembly elections. 

Mr Reddy, who completed the first 1,000 kms of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra has made the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra, the key theme on January 29 in Nellore district.

“Jagan has been moving forward while listening to peoples’ woes and instilling hope in them. Despite several issues and hiccups, he remained among the public unperturbed. I am proud to say that Y.S. Jagan’s padayatra continued while keeping hope intact among people. As a last resort, they indulged in a murder attempt on my son. By god’s grace, Jagan survived this,” said Y.S. Vijayamma, Mr Reddy’s mother.  

The Praja Sankalpa Yatra has changed the equations of the YSRC and Mr Reddy has the image of a leader close to people. Many well-known personalities and bureaucrats joined the YSRC during his padayatra especially in Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. “The people of AP are looking for a change and it is only a matter of time before their leader brings justice to them through Rajanna Rajyam and sets Andhra Pradesh on the path of progress,” said state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

The padayatra has helped Mr Reddy interaction directly with party leaders and second rung grassroot leaders. 

He was able to sort out issues without depending upon middlemen. This padayatra has made Jagan more accessible to leaders and cadres, observed a party functionary. 

...
Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy, praja sankalpa yatra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Need time to think over it’: Naveen Patnaik on joining 'mahagathbandhan'

Asked about his party's stand on joining the 'mahagathbandhan', Naveen Patnaik said, 'We will take some time and think about it.' (Photo: File | PTI)

10 per cent quota with eye on 10 crore first-time voters

BJP logo

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses plan to take on BJP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

2BHK housing scheme: Don’t believe online rumours

MeeSeva centre logo (Photo: DC archives)

Apsara Reddy appointed as Congress’ first transgender officebearer

Apsara Reddy was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham