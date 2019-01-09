Trade unions vent anger, but citizens cool to nation-wide bandh

Members of All-India Trade Union Congress take out a march on the first day of the two-day nation-wide bandh against the central government policies, in Bengaluru on Tuesday – DC

Bengaluru: The two-day nationwide bandh called by trade unions received a mixed response in the state, especially Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

While government-run transport enterprises ran limited services, Namma Metro, private buses, taxis and autos came to the rescue of the people.

Schools and colleges remained shut in the city on Tuesday, however, they would function normally on Wednesday.

Banks also remained closed on Tuesday and they too will function normally on Wednesday.

Though BMTC and KSRTC ran normal services in the morning, they had to withdraw buses following protests. Flybuses, however, operated normal services from Mysuru to Bengaluru airport.

BMTC ran 40 per cent services in the first shift, while later it was only 20 per cent. KSRTC also operated 1,434 services across the state till 9 am, but had to later cancel 4,504 schedules and incurred a tentative revenue loss of Rs 5.40 crore.

Autorickshaw and cab drivers had a field day as they fleeced passengers who had arrived from other cities at the railway station and Majestic bus stands. Many of them reportedly demanded double fare from hapless passengers.