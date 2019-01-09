search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TMC expels 2 parliamentarians for 'anti-party' activities; Bishnupur MP joins BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee announced decision of expelling Saumitra Khan and Anupam Hazra.
Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
 Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress expelled its parliamentarian Saumitra Khan hours after the Bishnupur MP in Bankura joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party has also expelled its another young MP Anupam Hazra of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency for anti-party activities fuelling speculation that he might follow the footsteps of Khan soon.

 

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee announced the party's decision of expelling Khan and Hazra in Nadia where he is accompanying party supremo Mamata Banerjee on a visit to the district.

On Khan's removal from the Trinamool, Chatterjee who is also the party's observer of Nadia said, "He was not in touch with the party's organisation for the past year. Moreover, he was involved in different types of controversy. We took the decision of his expulsion after waiting for a long time and discussing his fate with our party chief."

Khan's switchover to the BJP and expulsion comes a day after a video airing his allegations against a police officer in Bankura went viral. In the video, he is seen accusing sub-divisional police officer Sukamal Das of threatening of murder and abducting his personal assistant Sushanta Da alias Gopi. After Khan joined the BJP, his personal assistant was arrested by the police.

Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee against whom Khan lashed out countered him. "He had been MP for the past four and half years. But why could not he spend the funds he received under MPLAD scheme? I challenge him to contest an election at a booth, forget an Assembly or Lok Sabha seat. I am sure he will lose."

On Hazra's expulsion, Chatterjee, the education minister, pointed out that Hazra has been involved posting such comments on Facebook and in other activities which are against the party.

"He was into more heinous activities. He shared many posts on Facebook time to time and he was also associated with such activities which do not suit the party's policies. That is why he faced expulsion."

...
Tags: trinamool congress, saumitra khan, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Major setback for Mamata, Trinamool MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement of Saumitra Khan joining the party in the presence of Mukul Roy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

IAS officer Shah Faesal resigns to protest ‘unabated killings’ in Kashmir

Shah Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)

Kerala nun gets notice for buying car, protesting against rape-accused bishop

The congregation termed as 'grave violations' a Nun buying a car, taking loan for it and publishing a book spending money without permission and knowledge of her superiors. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

‘Hope PM Modi learns love, affection from Taj Mahal during Agra visit’: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav also said he hoped that PM Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget session from Jan 31 to Feb 13, interim budget on Feb 1

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting, sources said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham