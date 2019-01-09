search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC seeks UP government report on assault on businessman by ex-MP

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 9:04 am IST
UP-based realtor Jaiswal alleged that he was tortured and forced to transfer 5 of his firms in names of ex lawmaker and his jailed son.
Atiq Ahmed is named in over 70 cases ranging from murder to kidnapping and extortion. (Photo: File)
 Atiq Ahmed is named in over 70 cases ranging from murder to kidnapping and extortion. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of an alleged incident of former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Atiq Ahmed kidnapping a businessman in a jail in Uttar Pradesh and assaulting and forcing him to transfer his business.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul considered the alleged incident and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report within a week.

 

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a life ban on politicians convicted in criminal cases besides the setting up of special courts to expeditiously try cases involving elected representatives.

The Uttar Pradesh administration recently raided the Deoria jail where Ahmed was lodged after real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal filed an FIR on December 28 alleging that he was kidnapped from Lucknow and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don and his aides and was forced to transfer his business to them.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae along with advocate Sneha Kalita, and Ashwini Upadhyay told the court that there were over 20 heinous cases pending against the former MP and still he had the audacity to kidnap the businessman into the jail.

Lucknow-based realtor Jaiswal alleged that he was tortured and forced to transfer five of his firms in the names of former lawmaker and his jailed son.

The combined assets of the firms were worth Rs 45 crore, the FIR said, adding that Atiq also took away Jaiswal's car and other belongings before releasing him.

Later, the state government ordered shifting of the former MP to Bareilly district jail.

...
Tags: supreme court, samajwadi party, atiq ahmed, criminal cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's GDP to grow at 7.3 per cent in 2018-19: World Bank

China's economic growth is projected to slow down to 6.2 per cent each in 2019 and 2020 and 6 per cent in 2021, according to the January 2019 Global Economic Prospects report released by the World Bank on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Nagpur man approaches cops to find his stolen heart

Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter. (Representational Image)

‘In possession of bungalows for lifetime?’: HC to Nitish govt over house allotment

The issue came during the hearing on Monday when the authorities apprised the court about the Building Construction department’s affidavit that talks about the provisions of allotment to former CMs for lifetime. (Photo: File)

BJP offered 'Rs 100 crore' to Cong MLA in MP to topple Kamal govt: Digvijaya Singh

'The BJP leaders told Kushwaha to come with them as a chartered plane was ready. But he refused to go with them,' Singh said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Transgender community meets to discuss hardships

Over a hundred members from the transgender community across the city gathered in Perumbakkam to discuss their struggles and ways to overcome them, in their vibrant, extravagant, ‘never-say-die’ spirit that they are recognised for. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham