search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI chief sans power

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 9, 2019, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Alok Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. 
CBI director Alok Verma
 CBI director Alok Verma

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Centre and the CVC, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated CBI director Alok Verma, three months after the government divested him of his powers and sent him on forced leave, saying that the statute empowers neither the state nor the Central Vigilance Commission to tamper with the tenure of the CBI chief.

Mr Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. 

 

The apex court, while setting aside the government order, ruled that Mr Verma can resume his role as the CBI chief but cannot take any major policy decision till the high-powered committee that selects and appoints the CBI director takes a decision on the matter.

The court said, “Within a week, the selection committee, led by the PM, will meet and look into the aspect of whether Mr Verma needs to be removed or not.” 

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

While setting aside the dramatic “overnight” divestment of Mr Verma’s powers as CBI director on the intervening night of October 23-24, a three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, stressed that the head of the premier probe agency has to be a role model of independence and integrity which is possible only if there is no interference.

The court clarified that only the selection committee is authorised to endorse any form of interference in the institution that is called for in public interest. 

“The transfer of the director without the consent of the selection committee negates the legislative intent that is to ensure independence of the CBI,” said the bench, including Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph.

The government had claimed that it took this decision to protect the integrity of the CBI and acted on the recommendation of the CVC that was looking into a corruption complaint against Mr Verma. 

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the government would abide by the apex court order and defended the decision to intervene in the “CBI versus CBI” feud.

“The government took this decision to protect the integrity of the CBI… government took the action of sending two senior officers of CBI on leave on CVC’s recommendation,” he said. 

...
Tags: cbi director alok verma, supreme court (sc), central vigilance commission (cvc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is King Kohli better than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar? Asks India

Last year, Kohli became the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in 50-over internationals -- beating Tendulkar's record.(Photo: PTI)
 

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

While AI can be used for the good, a simple error or manipulation by the AI algorithm can ruin someone’s life.
 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Need time to think over it’: Naveen Patnaik on joining 'mahagathbandhan'

Asked about his party's stand on joining the 'mahagathbandhan', Naveen Patnaik said, 'We will take some time and think about it.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses plan to take on BJP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Apsara Reddy appointed as Congress’ first transgender officebearer

Apsara Reddy was inducted into the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP and AIMC president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Kothapally people fear for life after fifth time leopard attack

Late on Monday night, the leopard attacked goats in Kothapally tanda that is located 2 km from Kothapally. (Representional Image)

‘Will soon be VIP again’: Ram Vilas Paswan after privileges denied at Patna airport

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, however, sought to downplay the development saying I do not face any difficulty in walking a few metres. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham