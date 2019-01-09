search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No Salman, ‘poor Modiji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi': Omar Abdullah’s jibe at PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 9, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Omar Abdullah wondered if Salman Khan would have been a better fit for the role of PM Modi.
'Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi,' Omar Abdullah said.. (Photo: Twitter | @vivekoberoi)
 'Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi,' Omar Abdullah said.. (Photo: Twitter | @vivekoberoi)

Mumbai: The year 2019 is all set to be a year of political biopics. After “Thackeray” and the controversial “The Accidental Prime Minister”, the latest to be announced is a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film will see actor Vivek Oberoi playing the character of the incumbent Prime Minister.

However, Omar Abdullah believes that Manmohan Singh has outdone PM Modi, at least when it comes to the casting. Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister compared the two films and said “life is unfair” for “poor Modiji” as he had to “settle for Vivek Oberoi”.            

 

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Omar Abdullah also wondered if Salman Khan would have been a better fit for the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

 

The first poster of “PM Narendra Modi” was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday in Mumbai. In the poster, Vivek can be seen standing in PM Modi's signature style.

The film is being helmed by Omung Kumar, who has critically acclaimed biopics including "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit" to his credit.

...
Tags: vivek oberoi, omar abdullah, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Budget session from Jan 31 to Feb 13, interim budget on Feb 1

Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting, sources said. (Photo: File)

BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan, says Naveen Patnaik

'I want to clarify that as far as the Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it,' Patnaik told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rape case against Alok Nath lodged on basis of Vinta Nanda's false report: Court

On October 8 last year, the screenwriter shared her experience on social media when MeToo movement was at its peak, without naming Nath. (Photo: File)

Opposition questions extending Rajya Sabha sitting 'without' following norms

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that it may be considered his 'personal lapse' and a 'lapse in his understanding' in not conveying at the time of adjourning proceedings on Tuesday that the sitting of the House has been extended by a day. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Chowkidar' can pick wrongdoer even in darkness: PM Modi in Maharashtra

PM Modi launched four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211, underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants and laid the foundation stone of 30,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham